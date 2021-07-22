Never Have I Ever Season 3 Airdate, Spoilers: Ben Gross Rekindle his Romance with Devi Vishwakumar?

Never Have I Ever Season 3 will probably premiere on Netflix in the second half of 2022, and it will continue to focus on the love life of Devi Vishwakumar. Show creator Mindy Kaling recently said she is planning to introduce a change in relationship for Devi in the new sequel. She believes that a drama series will not be interesting until and unless it features constant shifts and changes for its central characters.

The second season of this teen drama left the viewers confused about the romantic relationship of Devi. Though she was happily dancing with Paxton Hall-Yoshida in the finale, her close friend Eleanor Wong told Ben Gross that he was always her first choice. The big revelations came as a piece of shocking news for Ben, who is currently in a relationship with Aneesa.

What is Next in Store for Ben Gross and Devi Vishwakumar?

Cast member Jaren Lewison revealed that the scene gave him goosebumps because it made him realize that his character has inner conflicts, and he will have to deal with them. Ben could be in a relationship with Aneesa, but he still has feelings for Devi, and he is confused. He wants to know if he can still do anything to rekindle his relationship with Devi, the actor added.

"I am excited, fingers crossed, for season 3 to see that explored. It is a situation that we have never seen him in. Both of those girls have some incredible qualities that Ben's attracted to, and I think it is going to come down to what is going to make him a better person. Who is going to challenge him in specific ways, and who is going to make him feel seen?" Lewison told Entertainment Weekly.

A Change in Relationship for Devi Vishwakumar

Does this mean that Ben will rekindle his relationship with Devi? According to co-creator Mindy Kaling, Never Have I Ever may feature the romantic relationship between Ben and Devi in season 3. She said the followers of this teen drama could look forward to a change in relationship for Devi in the upcoming sequel.

"I have watched enough romantic comedies that it is not interesting unless it is constantly shifting and changing. Having the lead character be happy in love is not super interesting to me. It is more suspenseful when we don't know," Kaling said.

When will Never Have I Ever Season 3 Premiere on Netflix?

Though Netflix has not yet renewed the teen drama for a third season, the show is sure to return with a new sequel because it is one of the most popular programs on the streaming platform. But the followers of this series will have to wait until August or September for an official announcement from the streaming giant about the show's renewal.

Meanwhile, the previous season premiere dates indicate that this drama will not return with the new episodes until July 2022. So, the viewers can only find out what lies ahead for Devi, Paxton, and Ben by the second half of next year.