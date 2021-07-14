Never Have I Ever Season 2 Spoilers: 3 Things to Know About Premiere Episode

With just a day left for the premiere of Never Have I Ever season 2, the show creators -- Lang Fisher and Mindy Kaling -- have shared some new and exciting details about its central characters. According to them, romance, rivalry, and some shocking news await Devi Vishwakumar and her friends – Eleanor Wong and Fabiola Torres -- in the upcoming sequel.

While Devi enjoys double dates with Paxton Hall Yoshida and Ben Gross, Eleanor will focus on a new romantic relationship. In the meantime, Fabiola will get to know more about Eve in the second season. So, the viewers can look forward to some crazy, funny, and happy moments of Devi and her friends in the upcoming sequel, the show creators teased.

Meanwhile, the sequel will introduce two new characters to the viewers – Aneesa and Dr. Chris Jackson. Aneesa is the new student at school, and Jackson is a dermatologist. Aneesa and Jackson will become the new nemesis of Devi and her mother, Nalini. It will be interesting to watch how this character will deal with the challenges in the premiere episode.

Three Things Viewers Need to Know Ahead of Never Have I Ever Season 2 Premiere:

Love Triangle - As mentioned above, Devi will get entangled in a love triangle with her crush Paxton and her old nemesis Ben in the upcoming season. The trailer shows how confused she is about choosing the right man, and the character finally decides to date both of them. Was it a mistake?

According to cast member John McEnroe, the followers of this show do not need to be worried about the character because she will play doubles like a pro. In other words, Devi will perfectly deal with both of her boyfriends in the upcoming season.

Difference Between Seasons 1 and 2 – Cast member Darren Barnet, who portrays Paxton in the show, revealed that the upcoming season has quite similar to the first one, but the female lead will be on fire in the second season. Actor Jaren Lewison, who plays Ben in the drama, also said Devi is likely to explode with some more electricity in the new sequel.

Meanwhile, cast member Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who plays Devi in the Netflix series, said the viewers could see a proper transition between seasons 1 and 2 in the premiere episode. But the actress said she thinks that the second season is better than the first one.

New Characters - Dermatologist Dr. Chris Jackson and new student Aneesa are the two new characters of this season. Common will play Jackson, and newcomer Megan Suri will portray Aneesa onscreen.

Jackson is the new nemesis of Nalini. Fisher revealed that he is bringing in some challenges for her family mainly because the relationship between the two characters is complicated.

"It throws the family into turmoil. It becomes a real chasm between Nalini and Devi because Devi feels like it is a betrayal," the co-creator added.

However, Jackson is not the only person who will bring nightmares for Devi. She will also be affected by the presence of Aneesa, Fisher teased.

"Aneesa is very athletic. She is charming. She is very easy-going. Everyone loves her. She also happens to be Muslim. She has the confidence and lack of awkward jealousy that drives Devi to be a maniac," Fisher said during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

Never Have I Ever season 2 will premiere on July 15.