Never Have I Ever Season 2 Plot, Premiere, Promo, and More

The Netflix comedy-drama series Never Have I Ever is returning with season 2 on July 15, and it will continue to follow Devi Vishwakumar as she deals with the various challenges in life. The premiere episode will probably begin by featuring Devi back at home with her mother, Dr. Nalini Vishwakumar.

Before getting into the details of the upcoming season, here is a quick recap of the first season. The sequel introduced Devi as a 15-year-old freshman who lost her father, Mohan Vishwakumar, unexpectedly. Throughout the season, she tries out different things to make her life better. However, the character struggled with various problems, including relationship issues with her mother and close friends.

In the finale of season 1, she managed to rekindle her relationships with the help of her classmate Ben Gross, who had a secret crush on her. The sequel ended by teasing a love triangle between Devi, her nemesis Ben and her Crush Paxton Hall-Yoshido. Will Devi choose Ben when the show returns with its second season?

Watch the trailer below:

The promo for the new season hints at a love triangle for Devi, and it also teases several troubled moments for this American-born Indian teenager. The video begins with a conversation between Devi and her close friends – Eleanor Wong and Fabiola Torres. In the scene, Devi seeks her friends' advice in choosing a boyfriend. Though her friends tell her to get along with Paxton, she decides to date both of her classmates.

The short clip then introduced a new character named Anisa to the followers of this Netflix drama series. In the video, Devi described her as a "prettier" and "cooler" Indian girl. Devi may not get along with her because the trailer hints at the beginning of a new rivalry.

Who are the Returning Cast Members?

The half-hour comedy-drama series, created by Mindy Kailing and Lang Fisher, will bring back cast members Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan, Lee Rodriquez, Ramona Young, Jaren Lewison, Niecy Nash, Darren Barnet, Richa Moorjani in the second season. Recurring casts include Tyler Alvarez, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Common, and PJ Byrne. The upcoming sequel will introduce newcomer Megan Suri as the new Indian American classmate of Devi.

Never I Have Ever season 2 premieres on Netflix on July 15.