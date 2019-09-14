Collin Trevorrow and his team have been secretly filming a Jurassic World short film in Ireland since the last year. In a recent interview, the Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom director spoke about the 8-minute long movie and Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous series set for release in 2020.

The upcoming Jurassic World animated series is in collaboration with Netflix and DreamWorks Animation. Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall and Trevorrow are serving as executing producers and leading the show.

Speaking to Collider, Trevorrow was asked about the upcoming animated series and if the network and creators have an idea of how long they plan to go with it. Here's what he had to say.

"Camp Cretaceous. The animation is gorgeous, it's really exciting and emotional," said Trevorrow. "I think kids are going to love these characters. The writers are so deeply invested in making something we can all be proud of. If it's a hit and people want more, we're ready. Just say the word."

Though a certification for the animated film has not been obtained yet, the target audience seems to be children. Moreover, an official Netflix press release also revealed the plot details, that follows six teens who go to a prehistoric themed summer cap located at the opposite side of Isla Nublar Island.

Things do not go as planned when dinosaurs begin taking over the Island and the kids are forced to "go from strangers to friends to family" for the sake of survival. Extensive information about the film is not yet available, but a short teaser was released confirming its release in 2020.

For now, fans can look forward to Trevorrow's Jurassic World short film, Battle at Big Rock releasing on Sunday night on FX. The movie would also be available online immediately. The producer also offered a brief explanation of what the movie is about.

"Battle At Big Rock is a short film that takes place one year after the events of Fallen Kingdom. It's about a family on a camping trip to Big Rock National Park, about 20 miles from where the last film ended. There have been a few sightings, but this is the first major confrontation between dinosaurs and humans," the producer said.

The short film seems to offer a glimpse of the Fallen Kingdom's immediate aftermath until we learn more in Jurassic World 3, releasing on June 11, 2021.