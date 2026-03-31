Naver Financial delays share swap with Dunamu to September 2026

Regulatory scrutiny of crypto sector cited as key reason for delay

Deal valued around $10.3 billion links fintech and crypto platforms

Delay pushes Dunamu IPO timeline amid declining financial performance

Naver Financial, the financial services subsidiary of South Korean internet conglomerate Naver, has postponed its landmark share swap with Dunamu, the company that operates South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange, Upbit. The new completion date is September 30, 2026, pushed back roughly three months from the original June 30 deadline.

The delay lands at a particularly pressured moment for Dunamu. South Korean regulators have been tightening their grip on the country's cryptocurrency sector, and Dunamu sits squarely in that crosshairs as the dominant player in the market. Regulatory uncertainty, according to multiple reports, is the primary reason both parties agreed to extend the timeline.

What Is at Stake in the Naver Financial and Dunamu Share Swap

The two companies ratified the deal through their respective boards in November 2024. At a reported valuation of approximately $10.3 billion, the transaction is widely described as one of South Korea's most consequential crypto-finance tie-ups, combining the country's largest fintech platform with its largest crypto exchange operator. The structure involves a comprehensive stock swap rather than a cash acquisition, meaning both entities would hold equity positions in each other following completion.

For Dunamu, the stakes extend beyond the merger itself. The company has announced plans to pursue an initial public offering (IPO) immediately following the completion of the share swap with Naver Financial. A three-month delay to the merger pushes that IPO timeline back accordingly, complicating any investor expectations that had been priced around a mid-2026 listing.

The IPO ambitions also arrive as Dunamu's own financials have softened: the company reported a 10 percent drop in revenue and a decline in profits exceeding 25 percent in 2025, according to mexc.co. That figure has not been confirmed by a second independent source.

Naver Financial, for its part, is acquiring a company navigating a more difficult operating environment than the one that existed when the deal was first struck. The question of whether the merger terms reflect current conditions has not been publicly addressed by either party.

South Korea's Regulatory Squeeze on Dunamu

Regulatory pressure on Dunamu is coming from more than one direction. South Korea's Fair Trade Commission (FTC) issued a cease and desist order against Dunamu, citing misleading advertising related to trading fees. The FTC action is separate from the broader legislative debate around digital assets, but together they form a sustained period of official scrutiny for the exchange operator.

South Korea's legislature has also initiated moves targeting monopolistic control of domestic cryptocurrency exchanges. Dunamu's Upbit commands a dominant share of South Korean crypto trading volume, and that market concentration has drawn attention from lawmakers. A proposed law known as the Digital Asset Basic Act, which would create a comprehensive regulatory framework for the country's crypto sector, could materially affect both the deal's structure and its timeline if passed before the September 30 deadline.

The broader legislative environment matters for Naver Financial as much as it does for Dunamu. Naver Financial operates as South Korea's leading fintech platform, and absorbing a crypto exchange operator mid-regulatory transition carries its own risk profile. The company has not issued a public statement detailing the specific regulatory conditions it is waiting on before completing the share swap.

Dunamu had not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication. Naver Financial had also not issued a detailed public explanation for the delay beyond confirming the revised September 30 date.

Dunamu's IPO Timetable Faces New Uncertainty

The convergence of a delayed merger, declining financials, an FTC enforcement action, and pending legislation creates a complicated backdrop for Dunamu's IPO ambitions. An IPO is typically most viable when a company can demonstrate stable or growing revenue, a clean regulatory record, and a clear corporate structure. On at least two of those criteria, the picture for Dunamu is currently unsettled.

South Korean crypto market observers have noted that the Naver-Dunamu consolidation, if completed, would represent a significant structural shift in the country's digital economy. Naver's distribution reach through its internet and financial services platforms could, in theory, expand Upbit's user base and diversify Dunamu's revenue streams beyond trading fees. Whether that potential justifies the current deal terms, given Dunamu's 2025 financial decline, is a question both companies will face from investors during any eventual IPO process.

The revised September 30, 2026, deadline gives both parties a narrow window to resolve outstanding regulatory questions before year-end pressures mount. The Digital Asset Basic Act's progress through South Korea's National Assembly in the months ahead is likely to be closely watched by both companies' legal and compliance teams.