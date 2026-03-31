BTS 'Arirang' Comeback — Their Net Worth Rankings Will Surprise You; Who's the Richest?

As global K-pop powerhouse BTS is gearing up to kick off its much-awaited "Arirang" world tour in Latin America this October, the group is not only marking a significant return to the international stage after its military hiatus but also reaffirming its status as one of the most influential and financially successful acts in modern music.

Over the past decade, BTS has evolved from a rising Korean boy band into a worldwide cultural phenomenon, breaking records with chart-topping albums, sold-out tours, and high-profile collaborations.

The industry estimates suggest that, as of 2026, the group's collective net worth stands at an impressive $600 million, placing them among the wealthiest music groups in history. For the unversed, the group's revenue streams extend far beyond music, encompassing merchandise, digital content, endorsements, and long-term global partnerships.

While BTS thrives as a unit, each member has also carved out an individual identity, contributing to varying personal fortunes through solo music, brand endorsements, production credits, and strategic investments.

Leading the list is Kim Tae-hyung, who is popularly known as V, with an estimated net worth of $40 million. His solo album Layover achieved widespread international success and his luxury brand partnerships with Celine and Cartier have significantly boosted his earnings.

Next is Jeon Jung-kook, whose net worth is estimated at $35 million. His solo release Golden broke multiple global records, complemented by major endorsement deals with Calvin Klein and Chanel Beauty.

The next tier includes J-Hope and Suga, both with an estimated net worth of $30 million. While J-Hope's earnings are driven by his solo projects and smart financial moves, including property investments, on the other hand, Suga, also known by his stage name Agust D, continues to generate substantial income through his touring and royalties as a prolific producer.

Group leader Kim Nam-joon, better known as RM, follows with a net worth of approximately $25 million. Beyond performing, RM's extensive songwriting and production work, along with partnerships with luxury brand Bottega Veneta, contribute to his diversified income.

Rounding out the list are Jin and Jimin, each with an estimated net worth of $20 million. Both the artists command strong brand value globally with Jimin as an ambassador for Dior and Tiffany & Co., and Jin representing Gucci, Alo Yoga, and FRED.

While V currently leads as the wealthiest BTS member in 2026, the difference in individual net worths reflects the group's diverse pursuits rather than any disparity in popularity. Each member continues to expand their influence through music, fashion, and business ventures.