Who Killed DELAROSA? Budding Latin Singer Shot Dead Inside Parked Car in Los Angeles Ambush-Style

Rising Latin artist and influencer DELAROSA was shot dead in Los Angeles after being targeted in an ambush-style attack, which also left two others in critical condition. The gunfire broke out in Northridge, in the San Fernando Valley area, shortly before 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Los Angeles police confirmed that the person killed was 22-year-old Maria De La Rosa — better known to her followers and fans as DELAROSA — as detectives continue to piece together what happened. Several shooters walked up to a parked car and began firing at the people inside, according to investigators. Police suspect the attack was connected to gang activity, though the exact motive is still unclear.

Ambushed in No Time

"Witnesses described seeing two male suspects approach a vehicle that was parked on Bryant Street," the LAPD said in a Monday statement. "Multiple rounds were fired at several victims who were parked in the area in their vehicle."

All three people sitting in the car were hit when the bullets started flying, according to police.

The shooting took place on Bryant Street, just off Tampa Avenue — a generally quiet stretch in the Northridge area that was suddenly jolted by violence.

Investigators say the attackers walked up to the victims' parked car and fired several shots at close range, leaving the vehicle riddled with bullets.

DELAROSA was rushed to a hospital by someone at the scene, but doctors were unable to save her life.

The two other people who were in the car survived the night but remained in critical condition, according to police.

Suspects Still at Large

So far, no suspects have been taken into custody, and detectives have not revealed what may have triggered the shooting. DELAROSA had been gaining popularity in the Latin music world, with just over 40,000 followers on Instagram and a growing fan base.

She released her single "No Me Llames" in August, marking what many believed to be the start of a promising career.

Heartbroken fans filled the comments section of her last Instagram post — a series of studio snapshots — once news of her death began to spread.

In one of the photos, she's holding an electric guitar with the caption, "Ocupada cocinando en el Stu," or "Busy cooking in the studio." Many took it as a hint that she had more music on the way.

Among the messages was a tribute from well-known Mexican-American music executive Jimmy Humilde, as well as from Juan Moises, the lead singer of Los Gemelos de Sinaloa.

Producer and engineer Times J Martinez also mourned her loss, calling her a young, gifted artist.

"It hurts that it happened with violence," he wrote in Spanish.

As investigators continue knocking on doors and reviewing evidence, police have not said whether the shooting was targeted, random, or tied to a larger dispute. For now, LAPD officials say the motive remains unclear and the case is still under investigation.