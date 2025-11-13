How Did Michael Duarte Die? Food Influencer Was Shot Dead by Texas Police after He Threatened to Kill People with Knife

Food influencer Michael Duarte was shot and killed by Texas police on Saturday in Castroville after officers responded to a 911 call about a man behaving erratically and threatening to kill others with a knife. Duarte, 36, "approached officers threateningly" and ignored repeated commands from the deputy to "get on the ground," law enforcement sources told TMZ.

The Medina County Sheriff's Office said Duarte's last moments escalated when he reportedly "charged toward the deputy while yelling, 'I'm going to kill you.'" Duarte was then shot twice by a Medina County Sheriff's deputy in Castroville, police told The New York Post. Cops then immediately rushed toward Duarte to give medical help.

Cops Did Best to Save Him

Duarte was given immediate medical attention at the scene and rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, authorities later confirmed. The California-based social media star, who shared his culinary adventures under the username @foodwithbearhands, died just days after celebrating his wedding anniversary.

His death was confirmed in a tribute from his talent agency, Alooma Media Group.

Mourning his death, Duarte's agency wrote in a statement, "It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our valued client and dear friend, Michael Duarte.

"He was a true and loyal partner, a trusted collaborator, and above all, a remarkable person. His passion, professionalism, and creativity left a lasting mark not only on our team but on everyone who had the privilege of working with him."

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help cover Duarte's funeral expenses and to bring him back to California. The fundraiser also aims to support his wife, Jessica, and their daughter, Oakley, ensuring they're cared for during this difficult time.

"We ask that you lift Michael's family up in prayer during this extremely difficult time, especially for his six-year-old daughter Oakley, and his wife Jessica," the website reads.

"If you are able to financially assist, please consider donating."

A Star in His Own Right

Duarte boasted a massive fan following of over 839,000 on Instagram, sharing his cooking videos with viewers. He began posting cooking videos on social media as a hobby during the pandemic and continued while helping to rebuild a restaurant. "On my days off, I started posting food videos again – my first one was with my daughter," he said in a biography shared on Instagram.

"That's when I realized how happy creating content made me. Over time, I began to see it wasn't just a hobby – it could be a business, something bigger than myself."

Tributes have been pouring in since news of Duarte's death became public.

Commenting on his pinned Instagram post, one fan wrote, "Mike, rest in peace my dear friend. Thank you for all of your kind words throughout our time knowing each other... from making family meals at Ruth's to teaching me how to be a quarter of as good as you were with the video edits.

"I will be praying for your wife and daughter more than ever!"

"Love you man. I'm at a loss for words. Too young, too big a heart. We were supposed to do a video or something this week. Rest easy," another fan wrote.