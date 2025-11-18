Who Was Maurice Harrison? TikTok Wig Influencer Found Shot Dead in Her Car as Cops Arrest Boyfriend

A TikTok star who called herself a "wig influencer" was found shot dead inside a car, and police arrested her boyfriend on Friday, charging him with first-degree murder. The internet sensation Maurice Harrison, known on TikTok as @Girlalala, was found in the front passenger seat of a car after being shot.

Authorities in Lauderdale Lakes, Florida, found Harrison after responding to a medical call, according to a statement from the Broward Sheriff's Office shared by People. Harrison was rushed to a nearby hospital but did not survive. The hairstylist, whose TikTok bio described her as a "wig influencer," was from Pompano Beach, Florida. Police arrested Shanoyd Whyte Jr. on Friday.

Cold-Blooded Murder

Whyte Jr. has been charged with first-degree murder involving a firearm. He is currently being held without bond, People reported. Harrison's TikTok account currently has over 284,000 followers, and her Instagram, @_girlalalala's has nearly 42,000 followers.

Sheriff's office detectives believe Whyte Jr. and Harrison were in a verbal altercation that turned physical while inside Whyte Jr.'s vehicle.

The suspect told investigators that he and Harrison had been in a relationship for "several years."

"At some point, the victim was shot while sitting in the car," the police statement noted.

A GoFundMe has been created to help cover Harrison's funeral expenses and has already exceeded its $25,000 goal, raising more than $28,000.

One of the donors was 32-year-old City Girls rapper JT, who contributed $5,000. JT also honored Harrison on Instagram, posting an old video of the two of them performing together at a nightclub.

Tributes Pour In

She captioned the post, "Rest beautiful girlala! We love you & Heaven will never be boring now that you are there, your boldness, energy, humor & beauty will be missed!

"You never missed a chance to show me love & for that I'm forever grateful. I'm sorry this happened to you!"

JT included the hashtags #protecttranswomen and #protectblackwomen in her post, and encouraged her followers to "stand up for feminism as a whole!"

A statement on Harrison's GoFundMe page reads, "To contribute to arrangements for Maurice J. Harrison aka "Girlalala", you may do so here.

"As a family we appreciate every prayer, kind thought, and gesture during our time of bereavement.

"Once we finalize arrangements we will also share how you can contribute to the funeral home directly also. Thank you."

One fan of the hairstylist wrote along with a donation, "I didn't personally know her but i did just recently follow her & have been watching her content & i'm send my condolences to her family & peers who lost somebody genuine & kind. She not only reached her hometown but she touched hearts of people all around the world. She was loved & well respected ❤️❤️."