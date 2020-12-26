Natalia Garibotto is having the time of her life on Instagram. She has become one of the most searched names on the social media, has gained hundreds of thousands of followers and making some fast money over the past few days, thanks to the Instagram account of Pope Francis, which 'liked' one of her steamy photos giving her immense publicity.

Since then the model has made a fortune as a result as the publicity helped her get "more leverage" on brands. According to a New York Post report, Garibotto, who poses mostly in bikinis and lives in Miami, said her new pope-loving following "gave me a confidence to post more in clothes and make deals in fashion."

Making a Fortune

Garibotto told the media outlet that since the pope's like in mid-November, she has gained more than 600,000 followers and as a result she is making more money. Although the pope's "like" has now been deleted, it hasn't affected the model. In fact, she continues to make more money by posting steamy photos of hers.

That said, Garibotto said that she was quite shocked when she first saw that the pope's account "liked" her photo. The pontiff's @franciscus account liked an image of Garibotto wearing a tiny skirt that barely covered her behind, and a white crop-top. Garibotto, at the time, had jokingly said, "At least I'm going to heaven," and "Brb on my way to the Vatican."

The Brazilian model further said that the attention has given her "a confidence to post more in clothes and make deals in fashion." And that has been helping her making monetary gains which she had never imagined.

Surprise Beneficiary

No doubt, Garibotto never imagined that her fortune would turn like this. Although the "like" was soon deleted, it still remains unclear if the account is personally handled by Pope Francis. The Vatican has since launched an investigation to find out who was responsible for this act by using the pope's official Instagram handle.

Garibotto's comments about how she has been making thousands of dollars from the "like" she received, come just a day after the pope's account appeared to like another racy photo of an OnlyFans model Margot Foxx, 18, wearing a tight black bodysuit. Foxx, who calls herself "teddy queen," much like Garibotto shared a screenshot of the like on Instagram and wrote, "The pope liked my picture that means I'm going to heaven."