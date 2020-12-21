An Army soldier from Fort Drum, who went missing a few days back, was found shot to death in the woods off a road in Sussex County on Saturday. The US Army's Criminal Investigation Command, which is investigating the incident, is suspecting foul play.

A fellow soldier, who is suspected in the killing, has been taken into custody in the new upstate New York and is being interrogated. Cpl. Hayden Allen Harris, 20, went missing between Thursday and Friday, only to be found dead under mysterious circumstances on Saturday. The vehicle that Harris was driving was also located nearby. No other information about the investigation has been released.

Died Under Mysterious Circumstances

According to the Army CID, Harris went missing sometime between Thursday evening and Friday early morning after he went to meet someone in Watertown in relation to exchanging some type of vehicle. He was driving a red 2016 Ford Mustang with Tennessee license plates from his home state, Army officials said.

On Saturday, the agency issued a public plea for any information related to Harris. However, on Sunday it announced that Harris' body had been recovered with gunshot wounds and the vehicle he was supposedly driving was recovered from a nearby place.

His body was first discovered by workers of Byram Township fire department, who were working on Ross Road. They first spotted a pair of shoes, paperwork and blood and contacted police. Officer found Harris after reaching the scene. "We are devastated," Brigadier General Brett Funck, acting senior commander for Fort Drum and 10th Mountain Division, said in a statement announcing Harris' death.

Who Killed Harris?

Authorities haven't released the name of the fellow soldier who is being suspect in the killing. Also, investigation is on to ascertain the motive behind the murder. The suspected killer, who is being held by New York authorities, is expected to face extradition to New Jersey after charges are filed in Sussex County.

Harris, from Guys, Tennessee, was relatively new to the Army. He joined the Army in 2019 and completed training at Fort Benning, Georgia, before being assigned to Fort Drum in July 2019. He was assigned to the C Troop, 1st Squadron, 89th Cavalry Regiment at Fort Drum. Harris was posthumously promoted to the rank of Corporal and awarded the Army Commendation Award, according to a news release from Fort Drum.