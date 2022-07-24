NASA Warns Astronauts Against Masturbating in Space; Here's Why

NASA has warned its astronauts against masturbating in space. Stray fluids could impregnate female astronauts onboard, say experts underlining that strict rules are in place over the alone time in zero gravity.

Conan O'Brien on his podcast 'Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend' waded into the uncomfortable topic while interviewing a NASA engineer, asking him if he had ever sent porn to the International Space Station. "No, none of that," the scientist, Smythe said, according to New York Post.

Three Female Astronauts Can Be Impregnated By The Same Man

"Does porn work in zero gravity? It goes everywhere," Conan probed. "Three female astronauts can be impregnated by the same man on the same session ... it finds its way," the scientist continued, according to the report.

Astronomer Dr. John Millis has also compared sex and masturbation in space to a logistical nightmare. Millis underlined that in such cases problems range from floating fluids to shrinking manhoods.

Sex Is Not Impossible in Space

Sex is not impossible in space, said Millis, highlighting that it will be similar to having intercourse while skydiving.

Before executing more Moon and Mars missions in the future, NASA is analyzing how sex in space might work.

Academics from Concordia Uni in Montreal, Canada, say such research is "essential to the success of deep space missions and building off-world settlements." And last year, Amazon's Jeff Bezos made headlines when he blasted into space aboard a willy-shaped rocket, according to The Irish Mirror.

Back in 2019, Russian cosmonauts, who were living aboard the International Space Station, were asked to produce sperm samples. But they refused.

The Kremlin's scientists want to gather spacemen's semen in order to conduct an experiment exploring the effect living in space has on the production of male reproductive cells. But cosmonauts have politely 'smiled and refused' because they fear the research may be 'evil', according to Metro.

