Russian Cosmonauts Explain Why They Chose Yellow Suit Resembling Ukrainian Flag for Trip to Space Station

Russian astronauts have arrived at the International Space Station wearing yellow-colored suits that match the Ukrainian flag amid Moscow's intensifying attack on Kyiv.

Three cosmonauts were the new arrivals at the space station since the start of the Russian invasion.

Astronauts Uniform Colour Matches Ukrainian Flag

Video of a cosmonaut shows that he wore a blue flight suit when the capsule prepared to dock with the space station. However, it remains unclear if cosmonauts wanted to send any message with the Yellow colors of their uniforms amid the Ukraine war.

As the newly arrived cosmonauts were able to talk to family back on Earth, Russian cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev was asked about the yellow suits.

Every crew chooses its own flight suits so that they are not all the same, said Artemyev, adding, "It became our turn to pick a color. But in fact, we had accumulated a lot of yellow material so we needed to use it. So that's why we had to wear yellow."

On Friday, the three cosmonauts Artemyev, Denis Matveyev and Sergey Korsakov blasted off successfully from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan in their Soyuz MS-21 spacecraft, according to New York Post.

The newly arrived astronauts have joined four Americans, two Russians and a German astronaut on the orbiting outpost.

Does Astronaut Support Ukraine in the War?

The astronauts' move apparently signals their clear support to Ukraine as many in Russia oppose President Vladimir Putin's invasion into Ukraine. People in Russia held protests against the war and were arrested by the officials too.

'No War' placards have been shown in public and on Russian TV shows to oppose the war which is devastating Ukraine and undermining Russians too.