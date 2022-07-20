FACT CHECK: NASA Admits Moon Landing Was Fake; Americans 'Didn't Go To Moon' in 1969

A news report is viral claiming that NASA has admitted the Moon landing was fake. The controversial claim is made in a news report by News Punch. The article titled 'NASA Finally Reveals the Truth About Fake Moon Landings' claims that the American space agency has all but admitted the landings were fake.

"Anybody who works in the space industry or has any knowledge about rocket science has quietly accepted that the whole thing was a charade. So why the hell is nobody talking about this," said the article.

News Report Claims Americans Didn't Go to Moon in 1969

It also claimed that Americans didn't go to moon in 1969. "No human being -- American, Russian, Chinese or ancient Egyptian -- has been past lower earth orbit which is about 1000 miles above sea level," claimed the article but it's completely false.

News Punch Made False Claims

The News Punch article also stated that in 1969, when a computer with the computing power of a TI-89 graphing calculator was the size of a house. "We didn't even have the technology for VCRs yet. We didn't even have tape recorders."

But the claims made in article have appeared to be false as the Apollo missions that orbited and landed on the moon really happened. There has been no new information, no "admission" from NASA that would undermine the historical events as they were lived and documented, according to fact-checking website Lead Stories.

The claim from News Punch presents falsehoods as fact, introduces unsubstantiated arguments and concludes that their collection of moon-landing denial conspiracy claims are as good as an admission from NASA that the Apollo 11 moon landing was faked, according to the website.

Lead Stories also claimed that the website newspunch.com was a rebranding in 2018 of yournewswire.com, a website that had earned a reputation for fake news -- explained in a Hollywood Reporter article. For brevity, this fact check will address some, but not all, of the false claims appearing in the newspunch.com article.