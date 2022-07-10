Putin To Become Dad Again Amid Ukraine War; Russian President's 'Sex Mad' Lover Alina Kabaeva Pregnant With Daughter

Russian President Vladimir Putin will become a father again amid the war with Ukraine as his mistress is pregnant with a daughter. Gymnast Alina Kabaeva, Putin's girlfriend, is expected to give birth to a daughter, according to a report.

It's the third time that Kabaeva is pregnant. The pair already have two children. But it's claimed that Putin, 69, is not very happy with the news, according to the Telegram channel General SVR which revealed details about Kabaeva's pregnancy and the channel claims to have links to Kremlin insiders.

When Putin heard the news about Kabaeva's pregnancy, he was not excited. "I have enough children as it is, and had enough daughters long ago," said Putin, according to General SVR.

Putin has never acknowledged having a relationship with media mogul Kabaeva, who was previously thought to be hiding in Switzerland. According to a local newspaper, she had a son in 2015 and another in 2019.

Kabaeva, who rarely makes a public appearance, was seen in public in April for the first time after Russia invaded Ukraine. It was also reported that when Russia invaded Ukraine, Kabaeva was "hiding in Switzerland with their four young children" which includes seven-year-old twin daughters.

Kabaeva won bronze in all-around gymnastics at the Sydney 2000 Olympic Games and gold in the same category at the Athens 2004 Olympics.

