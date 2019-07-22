Favourite Korean couple Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-kyo have finalised their divorce, as the court approved the divorce settlement on Monday. But what about splitting assets? The answer is they are not doing it.

Local media reports revealed that the golden couple of the South Korean entertainment industry has decided not to divide any property or money.

The divorce settlement has come one month after the 33-year-old actor Joong-ki filed for divorce from Hye-kyo at the Seoul Family Court.

As per the reports, the actors are said to own assets that worth $130 million, with each holding title deeds in many high valued properties in Seoul.

The world-famous actors from the Korean TV series "Descendants of the Sun" shocked their fans with a sudden announcement in July that they had decided to call off the marriage due to "personality differences."

But the Chinese media reported that the split happened due to their age gap and rumours that the couple were unfaithful to each other.

In a recent interview, the 37-year-old actress told Hong Kong Tatler that she would be taking some time off for the rest of the year. As per the magazine, she stated that "I need to have some time for myself," adding that she might work in a new project next year.

On the other hand, local media reported that over a week after filing the divorce application, the actress attended an event for a cosmetics brand in China as well as a promotional event for the French jeweller Chaumet in Monaco of which she is their Asian ambassador.

She was later spotted while wearing a dinner gown sitting next to Hollywood star Natalie Portman and Russian supermodel Natalia Vodianova. Hye-Kyo was also captured in photos while laughing during that event.

Some people criticized her "moved-on" behaviour as one of them said, "Divorce isn't a crime but how can you smile and try to look pretty as if nothing happened?"

Joong-ki's agency, on the other hand, announced that the actor would be taking time out from public events for the moment. After the split, the Song-Song couple left the house where the couple used to live. While Joong-ki is staying with his family, Hye-kyo has moved into a luxury villa in the UN Village, one of Korea's richest communities and attending overseas schedules, said local media. After the split, Hye-kyo also removed all the picture with Joong-ki from her Instagram profile