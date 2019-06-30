After the sudden announcement of Song-Song couple's divorce, Korean drama celebs, Song Joong Ki and Song Hye Kyo have reportedly divided their assets, which amounts to more than 100 billion won (almost $86.5 million).

Since the couple has no children they don't have to be bothered about child's custody like Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, but they have to divide all the assets and wealth as per the law.

Channel A reported that the fact that Joong-ki and Hye-kyo "applied for divorce mediation, not a divorce agreement, means that they failed to agree on certain details."

As Korean media reported, in terms of the 33-year-old actor, just before his marriage, Joong-ki value boosted so much that he generated 40 billion won (almost $34,589,200) from filming advertisements alone.

At that time, the actor also bought many real estate properties with the profits he made since his debut in the Korean entertainment industry. He also purchased a villa for 2.5 billion won (almost $2.2 million) in Seorae Village, Seocho District, as well as over 6,000 square feet mansion for 10 billion won (almost $8.6 million) in Itaewon, Yongsan District.

Early reports claimed that a house in Itaewon was initially known as a newlywed house, but later it was revealed that the couple never lived there.

However, when it comes to Hye-kyo, also known as one of the biggest stars of the Korean industry longer than her husband, she naturally possesses more wealth.

The 37-year-old actress has three properties in the neighbourhood of Samseong in Seoul. One of them is her home, which she purchased in 2004 for five billion won (almost $4.3 million) then. The current market value of that property is almost 10 billion won (almost $8,647,300).

She also bought an additional luxury villa worth three billion won (almost $2.6 million) and another house, which previously belonged to Dong-A Pharmaceutical's former chairman that worth 9.2 billion won (almost $7.9 million) in 2017.

It should be noted that Hye-kyo prepared a condo for herself during New York shooting of the film "Fetish" in 2008 and it had cost her about $1.7 million then.

However, according to the agencies which represent Joong-ki and Hye-Kyo, there are very little chance that the divorce turns into a lawsuit. As per Maeil Business Newspaper, once a romantic couple will agree on the division of property without any major conflict.

The Seoul Family Court has allocated the divorce mediation to senior judge Jang Jin Young and now it's a matter of time as the mediation is expected to be scheduled for late July at the earliest.