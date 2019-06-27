The Song-Song power couple and South Korean television stars Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo are filling for divorce, sending millions of their fans all over the world into a state of shock and dismay.

Song Joong-ki and Song Hye-kyo started the new family journey after tying a knot in a private ceremony on October 31, 2017. The news of their divorce in less than two years has broken the hearts of their fans.

In a statement, the 37-year-old actress' agency called UAA stated that the marriage was called off because of "personality differences."

But as per the Chinese media reports, the split happened due to their age gap and rumours that the couple were unfaithful to each other.

This year, in February, several reports claimed that the 33-year-old Joong-ki had cheated in the marriage with his wife's makeup artist and the news had gone viral on social media. Later, the make–up artist uploaded a wefie with Hye-kyo and herself, in a move seen as an attempt to lock down the cheating rumours.

Meanwhile, Park Bo-gum also made the relationship more volatile stating that he was involved in a relationship with Hye-kyo.

Soon after the comments by Bo-gum, the social media users have pointed out that Hye-kyo had a history of dating her co-stars.

The common agency, Blossom Entertainment, which represents Bo-Gum and Joong-ki had released a warning against those who linked the 27-year-old Bo-gum to the couple's split.

On Thursday a representative told media, "We are planning to take strict legal action against the rumours being spread around in regards to Park Bo-gum, shortly after news of Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki's divorce became a huge topic.

"It seems that such rumours were fabricated as Song Hye-kyo and Park Bo-gum recently worked on a production together. We are also in the process of discussing legal action against other rumours outside of the recent divorce rumours," the statement continued.

However, it should be noted that the first rumour about Joong-Ki and Hye-Kyo's divorce arrived on social media platforms in March, as the actress was then spotted without her wedding ring.

Chinese media outlet Sina shared photos and videos of Song Hye-kyo that were taken before she flew to Singapore and the website stated: "Song Hye Kyo appeared at the airport without a ring. It seems she has already divorced Song Joong Ki."