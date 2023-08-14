My Lovely Liar Episode 5: How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

My Lovely Liar episode 5 will air on tvN Monday (August 14) at 8:50 pm KST. The fifth episode will feature the blossoming romance between Kim So Hyun and Hwang Minhyun. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.



The mini-series will revolve around the mystery romance between a woman with supernatural powers and her neighbor, who is a music producer. The story unfolds after the woman learns a secret about the man next door. She knows that he hides from the world because of this unspeakable secret.

Here is everything about the fifth episode of My Lovely Liar, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fifth episode of this fantasy romance drama will air on tvN Monday (August 14) at 8:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Liar episode 5:

US - 8:20 am

Canada - 8:20 am

Australia - 9:50 pm

New Zealand - 12:20 am

Japan - 9:20 pm

Mexico - 7:20 am

Brazil - 9:20 am

Saudi Arabia - 3:20 pm

India - 5:50 pm

Indonesia - 7:20 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 8:20 pm

Europe - 2:20 pm

France - 2:20 pm

Spain - 2:20 pm

UK - 1:20 pm

South Africa - 2:20 pm

Philippines - 8:50 pm

Spoilers

After watching the shocking cliffhanger of episode 4, the viewers are curious to know how the relationship between Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha develops in the fifth episode. Kim Do Ha heard the first lie from Mok Sol Hee. It was about the murder of his first love. He said he did not kill her, but the next-door girl hears it as a lie. Did he kill his former lover?

According to fan fiction, the music producer suffered from anxiety and disorder. He is taking Zolpidem, a depressant, for insomnia. His guilt might have deluded him that he was the culprit because of the side effects of the medicine he consumed.

"Do Ha say, "I didn't kill her?" Sol Hee heard it as a lie? He has anxiety & panic disorder. The music producer took Zolpidem, a depressant, for insomnia, which could result in memory problems. His guilt might have deluded him into believing he's the culprit..," read the fan fiction.

My Lovely Liar episode 5 will continue to focus on the romantic chemistry between the onscreen couple. Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha will get closer to each other in the upcoming chapter. The duo spends a night together in the preview. Will Kim Do Ha understand why her neighbor lied and help him recover from his painful memories?

"Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha will grow closer after sharing each other's secrets. Please look forward to a butterflies-inducing change in their relationship as Mok Sol Hee begins to race full speed ahead in her romantic pursuit," the producers teased.

The K-drama features Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Si Woo, Ha Jong Woo, Park Kyung Hye, Song Jin Woo, and Jo Jin Se in supporting roles.