My Lovely Liar Episode 1 (Premiere): How to Watch, Airdate, Spoilers, and More

My Lovely Liar episode 1 will air on tvN Monday (July 31) at 8:50 pm KST. The premiere episode will introduce Kim So Hyun as Mok Sol He, a person with the supernatural ability to detect lies. Hwang Minhyun will appear in the mini-series as her neighbor Kim Do Ha. People in Korea can watch the fantasy romance drama on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on Viki.

The mini-series will revolve around the mystery romance between a woman with supernatural powers and her neighbor, who is a music producer. The story unfolds after the woman learns a secret about the man next door. She finds out that he hides from the world because of this unspeakable secret.

Here is everything about the premiere episode of My Lovely Liar, like the airdate, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

Here are the International Air Timings of My Lovely Liar episode 1:

US - 7:50 am

Canada - 7:50 am

Australia - 9:20 pm

New Zealand - 11:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 6:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 8:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 1:50 pm

France - 1:50 pm

Spain - 1:50 pm

UK - 12:50 pm

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

Spoilers

Director Nam Sung Woo said My Lovely Liar episode 1 will focus on the romantic chemistry between the onscreen couple. Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha will meet for the first time in the premiere episode. Gradually, they fall in love with one another.

"The story in which a woman, who has been considering the ability, she has to be a curse, meets a man who needs [this ability] and saves each other is very interesting. The process in which Mok Sol Hee and Kim Do Ha, who are vastly different from each other, get to know one another is adorable, and we portrayed it so that viewers can feel the affectionate emotions as well," he explained.

The K-drama features Yoon Ji On, Seo Ji Hoon, Lee Si Woo, Ha Jong Woo, Park Kyung Hye, Song Jin Woo, and Jo Jin Se in supporting roles.