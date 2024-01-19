My Demon Episode 15: How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Demon episode 15 will air on Friday (January 19) at 10:00 pm KST. Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won will struggle with separation anxiety in the upcoming episode. The viewers are eagerly waiting to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The romantic comedy-drama introduced Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and perfect demon named Jung Gu Won. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The male lead only deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee.

Here is everything about My Demon episode 15, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will air its next episode on SBS on Friday (January 19) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Demon Episode 15:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series will return with a new episode on Friday. The followers of this romantic comedy-drama are eagerly waiting to watch the reunion between Do Hee and Gu Won in the upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama. The production team asked the viewers to keep an eye on the onscreen couple as they get close together.

The mini-series stars Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee, Song Kang as Jeong Gu Won, Lee Sang Yi as Joo Seok Hoon, Kim Hae Sook as Joo Cheon Sook, Lee Yoon Ji as Noh Soo An, Jo Yeon Hee as Kim Se Ra, Kang Seung Ho as Noh Do Kyung, Jo Hye Joo as Jin Ga Young, and Heo Jeong Do as Park Bok Gyu.

Fans' Speculations

Do Hee is still wearing their wedding ring, trying to stay strong. Waiting for her husband to return. Ahhh..Poor Do Hee. I hope they patch up before ep 15 ends and give us Happy DoWon back.

The lights were not turning on. Do Hee fell and hurt herself. But when she stood up, the lights turned back on. I am sure Gu Won did this. He is probably watching her, trying to keep her safe & making sure she has everything she needs.

My baby Do Hee is drunk and sad. When she was going home alone, she tripped and got hurt. I believe Gu Won is the one who turned the light on for her. He is looking after her without him being physically present by her side.

Gu Won is watching her because he knows that drunken Do Hee will be sad. He is doing Edward Cullen on her. She said she is strong. It means she is trying to hide her feelings. Gu Won, you better make up for this.

There is no way Seok Min survived after that incident. But if he is, then someone must be helping him. Why do I feel this priest is behind Do Hee's kidnapping? He did not attend Madam Ju's funeral. #MyDemonEp15 #MyDemon