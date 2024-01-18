'It's Sad' - Did SBS Tease My Demon Ending?

My Demon will air its finale this week, and the viewers are curious to know if their favorite onscreen couple will get their happy ending. Do Do Hee and Jeong Gu Won parted ways towards the end of episode 14 after the female lead learned the truth about her parent's demise and her husband's involvement.

After watching the heartbreaking cliffhanger in episode 14, the followers of My Demon are eagerly waiting for 15 to know what lies ahead for Do Do Hee and Jeong Gu Won. Although several speculations were doing the rounds about a happy ending for the onscreen couple, SBS recently teased a sad ending. The broadcasting channel released two new teaser images of Song Kang and Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee and Jeong Gu Won.

The preview still highlighted the pain of separation in the eyes of Do Do Hee and Jeong Gu Won. They looked sad as they missed one another. The photos were accompanied by a caption that hinted at an unhappy ending. The caption read: "True story from the last episode? What happens to the Dowon couple? It's sad, but I will watch the show until the end..."

In the comments section, several social media users requested the production team to feature a happy ending for their favorite onscreen couple. The messages ranged from -- "Are you kidding?" and "Happy ending" to "I need to prepare my heart".

Here are a few other comments about My Demon Ending:

I will be honest with everyone. I am scared of how #MyDemon will end.

It's giving me anxiety.

It will be a happy ending, and we must manifest it.

Song Kang said himself during the press conference that the ending is beautiful.

My biggest fear isn't a sad end. But an open-ended or reincarnation plot.

I do not want the reincarnation plot, like Moon in the Day. That was one of the worst endings. I would take an open ending instead.

I'm getting ready for a Romeo and Juliet ending.

Tragedy was their destiny.

How to Watch My Demon?

My Demon introduced Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and perfect demon named Jung Gu Won in its premiere episode. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The male protagonist only deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee.

The fantasy romance drama will air its next episode on SBS on Friday (January 19) at 10:00 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.