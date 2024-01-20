My Demon Ending, Episode 16 (Finale): How to Watch, Airdate, Preview, Spoilers, and More

My Demon ending will focus on the fate of Do Do Hee and Jung Gu Won. Episode 16 will air on Saturday (January 20) at 9:50 pm KST. The onscreen couple will struggle with separation anxiety in the upcoming episode. The viewers are eagerly waiting to find out what lies ahead for the onscreen couple. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

The romantic comedy-drama introduced Song Kang as a devastatingly charming and absolutely perfect demon named Jung Gu Won. He makes sweet yet dangerous deals with humans while living his life of eternity. The demon only deals with the people whose lives are like hell. He holds the human souls as collateral. His life changes after he loses his power after he enters a contractual marriage with Do Do Hee.

Here is everything about My Demon episode 16, like the airdate, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The fantasy romance drama will air its last episode on SBS on Saturday (January 20) at 9:50 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, and Mexico, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Netflix.

Here are the International Air Timings of My Demon Episode 16:

US - 8:00 am

Canada - 8:00 am

Australia - 11:30 pm

New Zealand - 2:00 am

Japan - 10:00 pm

Mexico - 7:00 am

Brazil - 10:00 am

Saudi Arabia - 4:00 pm

India - 6:30 pm

Indonesia - 8:00 pm

Singapore - 9:00 pm

China - 9:00 pm

Europe - 2:00 pm

France - 2:00 pm

Spain - 2:00 pm

UK - 1:00 pm

South Africa - 3:00 pm

Philippines - 9:00 pm

Preview and Spoilers

The mini-series will return with a new episode on Saturday. The followers of this romantic comedy-drama are eagerly waiting to watch the reunion between Do Hee and Gu Won in the upcoming episode of this fantasy romance drama. The production team asked the viewers to keep an eye on the onscreen couple as they get close together.

The mini-series stars Kim Yoo Jung as Do Do Hee, Song Kang as Jeong Gu Won, Lee Sang Yi as Joo Seok Hoon, Kim Hae Sook as Joo Cheon Sook, Lee Yoon Ji as Noh Soo An, Jo Yeon Hee as Kim Se Ra, Kang Seung Ho as Noh Do Kyung, Jo Hye Joo as Jin Ga Young, and Heo Jeong Do as Park Bok Gyu.

Fans' Speculations

Gu Won and Do Hee deserve a happy ending for at least half of the episode.

Demon nation deserves to see Do Won and their child after bawling our eyes out the whole night till breakfast.

Do Hee said something died inside her after he was gone. She became alone without him. She wished him Merry Christmas and wanted to sign a deal so that he could come. Why do I think Gu Won will come in this scene?

Episode 16 preview shows Do Hee going to where everything started and called Jeong Gu Won. "Merry Christmas, Jeong Gu Won. Let's make a contract. My wish is ..." What if Gu Won shows up in this scene and they kiss each other?

When Jeong Gu Won denounced God and killed everyone and himself, he became a demon. I believe his accepting Christian God (salvation) and saving Do Do Hee through a kiss is what will bring him back as a human.

Will Do Hee and Gu Won be able to break away from the misfortune of their past lives? Will Gu Won's promise of a happy ending ever come true? Do not miss the final destination of their fate.