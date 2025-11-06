Would You Marry Me Episode 9 Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

Would You Marry Me episode 9 will air on SBS on Friday (November 7) at 9:50 PM KST. The chapter will follow Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary as they enjoy their first picnic day. The newly released stills hint at troubled moments for the on-screen couple. The photos feature them at a picnic spot, all set to enjoy their day out.

A photo highlights the tense atmosphere impacting the romantic journey between Kim Woo Joo and Yoo Mary. When Woo Joo affectionately looks at Mary and tries to hold her hand, she lets go of his hand while lost in thought. The atmosphere suddenly changes as the couple looks anxious. After a while, Mary walks out, leaving Woo Joo alone in the park.

Here is everything to know about Would You Marry Me episode 9, including the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People in Korea can watch the drama on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the romantic comedy drama on various online streaming platforms, such as Disney+.

Here are the International Air Timings of Would You Marry Me:

US - 7:50 AM

Canada - 7:50 AM

Australia - 11:20 PM

New Zealand - 1:50 AM

Japan - 9:50 PM

Mexico - 6:50 AM

Brazil - 9:50 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:50 PM

India - 6:20 PM

Indonesia - 7:50 PM

Singapore - 8:50 PM

China - 8:50 PM

Europe - 1:50 PM

France - 1:50 PM

Spain - 1:50 PM

UK - 12:50 PM

South Africa - 2:50 PM

Philippines - 8:50 PM

Would You Marry Me is an ongoing SBS drama starring Choi Woo Shik and Jung So Min. It premiered on Friday (October 10) at 9:50 PM KST, and introduced Woo Shik as Kim Woo Joo, the heir of the oldest bakery in South Korea. So Min appears in the mini-series as Yoo Mary, a small business owner. The romantic comedy drama focuses on the thrilling, tense, and sweet relationship between Yoo Mary and Kim Woo Joo.

The mini-series revolves around a high-stakes, 90-day fake marriage between a man and a woman. The duo decides to live together for 90 days to win a luxurious newlywed home. Screenwriter Lee Ha Na wrote the script for this mini-series, and Song Hyun Wook directed it with Hwang In Hyeok.