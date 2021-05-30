2021 Dream Concert: Largest KPop Concert to be Held Offline at Seoul World Cup Stadium

It looks like at last the day KPop fans were waiting for has arrived. According to the latest news, this year's Dream Concert event will be held offline at Seoul World Cup Stadium. Thus after watching KPop idols online in various shows over the span of two years, now it is time to watch them live.

The 2021 Dream Concert will be held at Seoul World Cup Stadium on June 26. This is of the largest KPop joint concerts held annually in South Korea. The program has a history of over two decades. The show is organized by the Korea Entertainment Producer's Association (KEPA) since 1995.

7SIX9 Entertainment, the sponsor for the 2021 Dream Concert, stated: "We came on as a sponsor to solidify Korean entertainment's global status and to quench the thirst of K-pop fans who have been stuck at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic," reported Soompi.

Dream Concert 2020

Other details including artiste line-up, hosts and more are yet to be revealed. Last year's concert was held online in July. The two-day event [July 25 – 26] was known as fun music festival and was streamed on platforms including YouTube and Naver V Live.

The 2020 annual online festival was hosted by Lee Teuk, Kim Do Yeon and Kim Yo Han. Artistes including Exo-SC, Red Velvet, Red Velvet- IRENE & SEULGI, Oh My Girl, ASTRO, South Club, Golden Child, Kim Jae Hwan, AB6IX, CIX and Cravity performed on July 25. The July 26 show was hosted by Eun Hyuk, Lia and Cha Eun Woo. The line-up included, Mamamoo, Ha Sung Woon, Lovelyz, Cosmic Girls, Weki Meki, Jung Se Woon, The Boyz, Stray Kids, Oneus, Itzy and Rocket.

It can be noted that after announcing lockdown restrictions, the first music show to go online was Korea Music Drive-in Festival, held in November 2020. But even though rules were laid out that audience can watch the live performance from their vehicles from a certain distance, some fans barged inside and swarmed the venue, resulting in halting the program temporarily.

Since then, many events including various award ceremonies and music shows like Busan One Asia Festival were held online. But with announcement of offline festival, KPop fans are hopeful that rest of the music festivals slated for second half of 2021 might follow the suit and organize offline shows.