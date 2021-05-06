Mnet's Kingdom's Dancer Test Coronavirus Positive: The Boyz, iKon and SF9 Members to Undergo Covid-19 Tests

The creators of Kingdom: Legendary War have confirmed that a backup dancer has tested positive for Covid-19. He had reportedly taken part in the recording on 4 May and was part of a performance involving THE BOYZ, SF9, and iKON.

The response comes after SPOTV carried a report about the dancer testing positive for the pandemic on 6 May. "An epidemiologic investigation is currently being carried out. According to our internal assessment, there seem to be no cast members or staff members who came in close contact [with the dancer]," Soompi quotes Mnet as confirming the news in a statement.

The person, who tested positive, had participated in the performances with some of the members of iKON, THE BOYZ, and SF9, but none had close contact with him. Nonetheless, Mnet is ensuring that all the six group members along with other staff take preemptive testing.

"Not only iKON, THE BOYZ, and SF9 who performed [with the dancer], but all cast members including BTOB, Stray Kids, and ATEEZ as well as all of the production crew and staff members are receiving preemptive testing. As we receive the results and guidelines, we will diligently adhere to them and cooperate." the statement added.

The organisers have taken utmost care to prevent the spread of Covid-19. It has to be seen how the latest development will impact the show.

The show, which is hosted by Max Changmin and U-Know Yunho, was kicked-off on 1 April with six teams - BtoB, Ikon, SF9, The Boyz, Stray Kids and Ateez.

In the introduction stage, Stray Kids secured the highest score with 690,971 points. The Boyz came second with 573,026 points followed by BtoB, which got 540,621 points. In the next two rounds, Ateez took the top position in the points table.

Kingdom has successfully completed six episodes and the show has started getting good responses from the viewers with the participants coming up with brilliant performances.