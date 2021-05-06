'Kingdom: Legendary War' Episode 6: Cast Votes for Visual King, Shows Hilarious Chemistry [Video]

Mnet's dance survival show Kingdom: Legendary War is gaining popularity as the competition has got fierce. After giving power-packed performances, the six teams - BTOB, iKON, SF9, THE BOYZ, Stray Kids, and ATEEZ- are set to entertain the audience with a friendly competition. Here is what the Kingdom fans can expect in Episode 6, scheduled to be aired on May 6.

Mnet has released a preview clip where emcee of the show TVXQ's Changmin is also seen taking part in the competition. The stunts in episode 6 might not be real competition but the audience can laugh their hearts out.

The preview clip shows a high jump battle between the groups. First, THE BOYZ's Q gets ready to jump and MC Changmin reveals that Q's real name is also Changmin. This results in Minhyuk calling out Changmin's name without honorifics, drawing laughter from the other contestants as emcee [Changmin] looks on. When others too follow the suit, emcee Changmin asks, "Were there so many people supporting [THE BOYZ's] Changmin? I'm not sure why I'm the one feeling strange."

'Visual King' Voting

The next clip shows contestants voting for the 'Visual King' of Kingdom. Every contestant must vote and they are allowed to vote for themselves too. Han of Stray Kids reads the instructions and says, "What kind of person without a conscience would vote for himself?" To this, Bang Chan responds, "You," and Han ends up admitting it.

But the person who brings it down to practice is Stray Kid's Changbin. He writes his own name and says, "I chose Stray Kids' Changbin. I can't lie, so I had no choice but to choose him." ATEEZ's Seonghwa votes for Stray Kids' Felix, and says, "He is really charismatic on stage and is actually very cute. So although he is a senior, I want to him to be my dongsaeng (means younger brother)."

THE BOYZ's Eric votes for iKON's Jinhwan, ATEEZ's Jongho chooses SF9's Hwiyoung, ATEEZ's Yunho votes for BTOB's Minhyuk. Other contestants, ATEEZ's San votes for Younghoon, Sangyeon chooses Hyunjae, and Stray Kids' I.N votes for Juyeon. This is just a preview and full results will be announced on episode 6 on May 6 at 7:50 p.m. KST.

Meanwhile, the teams are gearing up for 'Round 3' which has been titled 'No Limit'. In this round, the members of each group will be split into perform either dance, vocal, or rap. Each category will have 1 stage where all vocalists or dancers or rappers form a team and perform together. Thus, idols will collaborate with members of other groups.

Winners of this category [only 1 contestant] can win 5000 points. There will be no restrictions for the performance, that's why the name No Limit. The groups for each category are likely to be announced within the end of episode 7.