Mnet has released the new promo video of its upcoming reality show Kingdom on Wednesday, 17 February. It is an interesting video that showcases the six participating teams having meetings with the production team.

100-Second Intro

The clip gives a lot of updates about the show. Notably, it reveals that the opening performances of the participating teams – The Boyz, Stray Kids (Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.), ATEEZ (Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho), BtoB (consists of Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae) , iKON (consists of Bobby, Jinhwan, Ju-ne, Yunhyeong, Donghyuk and Chanwoo), and SF9 (consists of Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Taeyang, Hwiyoung and Chani) - will be streamed live. Every team will be performing 100-second intro numbers which will go for the global voting.

The latest promo also states that the teams will not have an opportunity for retakes unless the cinematographer loses control of the camera. The introduction stage will be aired on 23 February at 8 pm KST on Mnet K-pop YouTube channel.

The global audience will get the opportunity to cast their votes for a specific period on Whosfan mobile application. Check out the teaser below:

The actual show will be telecast from April 2021 and the curtains for the show will be dropped on 18 July.TVXQ's Yunho and Changmin will be the hosts of Kingdom.

Kingdom is the male version of Mnet's Queendom. If Kingdom follows the format of Queendom, the six groups will face numerous challenges. The participating groups have to come up with re-arranged versions to their hit songs and produce fresh numbers. The event will have three preliminary performances and one live comeback stage from each act.

The winner is largely determined based on the digital points collected by comeback singles, live votes for the final episode along with the points accumulated by the groups for the 3 preliminary performances.