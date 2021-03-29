Mnet's Kingdom Lands in a Controversy Just Before the Launch

Mnet's much-awaited Kingdom has landed in controversy just before its launch. The allegations of giving special treatment to one team has reportedly upset the other teams, which have now demanded the organisers to give a fair treatment to all the participants.

According to Koreaboo website, a report on Ilgan Sports claims that the first round of shooting was completed recently, but the bone of contention was one team being allowed to decorate its stage with expensive set and props.

The organisers of Kingdom had set the budget limit of KRW ($4,417 USD) for each team to design their stages. So, the five other teams raised their voice stating that the team in question easily exceeded the budget, the report claims.

The people from the production team tried to convince five teams but it went in vain as the teams argued that they had participated in concerts and have a clear idea about the expense that occur to erect sets.

Nonetheless, the report has not revealed that the name of the team which allegedly got special treatment.

Six Participants

Kingdom is scheduled to be aired from 1 April. It is the male version of Mnet's Queendom. The confirmed participants of the show are: The Boyz, who emerged victorious in preliminary season Road to Kingdom, FNS Entertainment's SF9 (consists of Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Taeyang, Hwiyoungand Chani), KQ Entertainment's ATEEZ (Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho), Cube Entertainment's BtoB (consists of Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae), YG Entertainment's iKON (consists of Bobby, Jinhwan, Ju-ne, Yunhyeong, Donghyuk and Chanwoo.) and JYP Entertainment's Stray Kids (Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.).

U-Know Yunho and Max Changmin are the hosts of the reality show.