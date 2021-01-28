The stage is getting ready for the first season of Kingdom. Mnet, after much deliberation, has reportedly managed to bring six boy groups to participate in the competition which will be premiered in April.

Following the success of Queendom, Mnet is coming up with its male-only version in the form of Kingdom. A preliminary season was held last year called Road to Kingdom. Seven groups had participated in the competition in which The Boyz emerged victories and found a place in Kingdom.

Now, the organizers of the show have roped in five other boy groups to participate in Kingdom.

The Participants

Cube Entertainment's BtoB (consists of Seo Eun-kwang, Lee Min-hyuk, Lee Chang-sub, Im Hyun-sik, Peniel Shin, and Yook Sung-jae), YG Entertainment's iKON (consists of Bobby, Jinhwan, Ju-ne, Yunhyeong, Donghyuk and Chanwoo.), FNS Entertainment's SF9 (consists of Youngbin, Inseong, Jaeyoon, Dawon, Rowoon, Zuho, Taeyang, Hwiyoungand Chani), JYP Entertainment's Stray Kids (Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.) and KQ Entertainment's ATEEZ (Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung, and Jongho) are confirmed to be participating in Kingdom, says a report on Osen.

TVXQ's Yunho and Changmin will be the hosts of Kingdom.

As per the reports, BtoB had initially turned down the offer, but they agreed to participate after many rounds of discussions. Whereas MONSTA X rejected the offer.

The Format

If Kingdom follows the format of Queendom, the aforementioned six groups will face numerous challenges. The participating groups have come up with re-arranged versions to their hit songs and produce fresh numbers. The event will have three preliminary performances and one live comeback stage from each act.

The winner is largely determined based on the digital points collected by comeback singles, live votes for the final episode along with the points accumulated by the groups for the 3 preliminary performances.

Kingdown will be aired between 30 April and 18 July.