KCON:TACT3: Here is How to Book Tickets, Streaming Information and Lineup Details of Performers

KCON is considered as the world's biggest K-Cultural festival. This year the third season of KCON:TACT will be held online from March 20 to 28. The week-long festival will connect the K-Pop fans as the idols and influencers will introduce K-Culture to the world through their performances. Here is all you need to know about the event including information on ticketing, streaming and performer lineups.

This year the KCON:TACT3 will follow a world tour concept. Various stages will be recreated with the help of graphics and fans can enjoy their virtual world tour with this concert. There will also be spin-off shows, meet-and-greet events. Fans will be given an opportunity to create content together with artists, they can also talk to their idols online.

The Lineup

The latest news is that the organizers have announced the third line-up of performers. Accordingly, AB6IX, ATEEZ, HyunA, Kang Daniel, Lee Jin Hyuk, LOONA, MAMAMOO, P1Harmony, SF9, Sunmi, and TOO will be seen performing in the grand event.

The first and second lists of performers were announced on February 19 and 24, respectively. Thus A.C.E, BTOB, Dreamcatcher, Jessi, JO1, Stray Kids, and TXT along with ENHYPEN, iKON, THE BOYZ, ITZY, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), Ha Sung Woon, Oh My Girl, and EVERGLOW will enthrall the audience online with their performances.

Streaming Details

KCON:TACT 3 will be held in South Korea through TVing. Global audience can take part in the event through the KCON Official and Mnet K-POP YouTube channels. Korean residents can purchase tickets from TVing platform from March 2. Global audience [apart from residents of South Korea and Thailand] can get access to the event on KCON official YouTube channel.

Audiences in Japan will have to purchase tickets on Pia platform and ticketing will be open from March 2. Audiences in Thailand can buy tickets from AIS, but the date of ticketing has not been announced yet.

Ticket Prices

Currently, tickets are still not available for the event, but details of ticket prices have been announced. Tickets will be available in three categories, KCON:TACT Basic, KCON:TACT: Plus and KCON:TACT Premium. Basic version of KCON:TACT will cost $19.99, KCON:TACT PLUS: will be available at $24.99 and one will have to pay $34.99 for the Premium version.

All three categories will have features including concert along with meet and greet, V dium, live premier and access to first and second seasons of KCON:TACT festival. The KCON:TACT plus category will have additional features fanpick cam and an option to replay the concert and meet and greet sections. The premium category will include behind the scenes of the event and also VOD [Video on Demand where users can enjoy the videos without a traditional video playback device and time constraint] of all the features mentioned above.