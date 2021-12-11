Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021 Winners

Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2021 winners will be revealed on Saturday at the CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, South Korea. This year, fan voting will not be considered to determine the Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. So, K-pop fans across the globe are curious to know who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang).

Popular boy bands, like BTS, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT 127, NCT Dream, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) are competing with each other for the Best Male Group award. Meanwhile, girl groups Red Velvet, Twice, ITZY, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, and (G)I-DLE are nominated for the Best Female Group award.

The nominees for Best Male Artists are EXO members Kai, Baekhyun, and D.O, Lee Mu Jin, and Kang Daniel. Singers IU and Heize will compete with Girls Generation member Taeyeon and BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rose for the Best Female Artists award.

Here are the Winners of MAMA 2021:

Best New Male Artist

DRIPPIN

ENHYPEN

EPEX

MIRAE

P1Harmony

Best New Female Artist

aespa

Jo Yu Ri

Kwon Eun Bi

LIGHTSUM

STAYC

Best Male Artist

EXO member Baekhyun

EXO member D.O.

EXO member Kai

Kang Daniel

Lee Mujin

Best Female Artist

Heize

IU

BLACKPINK member Lisa

BLACKPINK member RosÃ©

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon

Best Male Group

BTS

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

Brave Girls

ITZY

Oh My Girl

Red Velvet

TWICE

Best Dance Performance Male Group

BTS for Butter

NCT 127 for Sticker

NCT DREAM for Hot Sauce

SEVENTEEN for Ready to love

SHINee for Don't Call Me

Stray Kids for Thunderous

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa for Next Level

ITZY for In the morning

Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance

Red Velvet for Queendom

STAYC for ASAP

TWICE for Alcohol-Free

Best Dance Performance Solo

EXO member Baekhyun for Bambi

HyunA for I'm Not Cool

BLACKPINK member Lisa for LALISA

BLACKPINK singer RosÃ© for On The Ground

Jeon Somi for DUMB DUMB

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for Weekend

Best Vocal Performance

AKMU for NAKKA with IU

Davichi for Just Hug Me

Heize for HAPPEN

IU for Celebrity

Lee Mujin for Traffic light

Best Band Performance

10cm for Sleepless in Seoul (feat. AKMU's Lee Suhyun)

CNBLUE for Then, Now and Forever

DAY6 for You Make Me

Jannabi for A thought on an autumn night

N.Flying for Moonshot

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

ASH ISLAND for MELODY

CHANGMO for GJD

Jessi for What Type of X

WINNER member Song Mino for Run away

YUMDDA for 9ucci (feat. DOGE)

Best OST

10cm for Borrow Your Night from Romance 101

Jo Jung Suk for I Like You from Hospital Playlist 2

Choi Yu Ree for Wish from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Lee Mujin for Rain and You from Hospital Playlist 2

Highlight member Yang Yoseob and Apink singer Jung Eun Ji for Love Day from Romance 101

Best Collaboration

AKMU for NAKKA (with IU)

Coldplay & BTS for My Universe

Gaeko & Kwon Jin Ah

Hyolyn & Dasom for Summer or Summer

Rain for Switch to Me (duet with Park Jin Young)

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10