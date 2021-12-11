Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021 Winners

Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2021 winners will be revealed on Saturday at the CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, South Korea. This year, fan voting will not be considered to determine the Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year. So, K-pop fans across the globe are curious to know who will take home the Grand Prize (Daesang).
Popular boy bands, like BTS, SEVENTEEN, Stray Kids, NCT 127, NCT Dream, and TOMORROW X TOGETHER (TXT) are competing with each other for the Best Male Group award. Meanwhile, girl groups Red Velvet, Twice, ITZY, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, and (G)I-DLE are nominated for the Best Female Group award.
The nominees for Best Male Artists are EXO members Kai, Baekhyun, and D.O, Lee Mu Jin, and Kang Daniel. Singers IU and Heize will compete with Girls Generation member Taeyeon and BLACKPINK members Lisa and Rose for the Best Female Artists award.
Here are the Winners of MAMA 2021:
Best New Male Artist
- DRIPPIN
- ENHYPEN
- EPEX
- MIRAE
- P1Harmony
Best New Female Artist
- aespa
- Jo Yu Ri
- Kwon Eun Bi
- LIGHTSUM
- STAYC
Best Male Artist
- EXO member Baekhyun
- EXO member D.O.
- EXO member Kai
- Kang Daniel
- Lee Mujin
Best Female Artist
- Heize
- IU
- BLACKPINK member Lisa
- BLACKPINK member RosÃ©
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon
Best Male Group
- BTS
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- Stray Kids
- TXT
Best Female Group
- (G)I-DLE
- Brave Girls
- ITZY
- Oh My Girl
- Red Velvet
- TWICE
Best Dance Performance Male Group
- BTS for Butter
- NCT 127 for Sticker
- NCT DREAM for Hot Sauce
- SEVENTEEN for Ready to love
- SHINee for Don't Call Me
- Stray Kids for Thunderous
Best Dance Performance Female Group
- aespa for Next Level
- ITZY for In the morning
- Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance
- Red Velvet for Queendom
- STAYC for ASAP
- TWICE for Alcohol-Free
Best Dance Performance Solo
- EXO member Baekhyun for Bambi
- HyunA for I'm Not Cool
- BLACKPINK member Lisa for LALISA
- BLACKPINK singer RosÃ© for On The Ground
- Jeon Somi for DUMB DUMB
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for Weekend
Best Vocal Performance
- AKMU for NAKKA with IU
- Davichi for Just Hug Me
- Heize for HAPPEN
- IU for Celebrity
- Lee Mujin for Traffic light
Best Band Performance
- 10cm for Sleepless in Seoul (feat. AKMU's Lee Suhyun)
- CNBLUE for Then, Now and Forever
- DAY6 for You Make Me
- Jannabi for A thought on an autumn night
- N.Flying for Moonshot
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
- ASH ISLAND for MELODY
- CHANGMO for GJD
- Jessi for What Type of X
- WINNER member Song Mino for Run away
- YUMDDA for 9ucci (feat. DOGE)
Best OST
- 10cm for Borrow Your Night from Romance 101
- Jo Jung Suk for I Like You from Hospital Playlist 2
- Choi Yu Ree for Wish from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha
- Lee Mujin for Rain and You from Hospital Playlist 2
- Highlight member Yang Yoseob and Apink singer Jung Eun Ji for Love Day from Romance 101
Best Collaboration
- AKMU for NAKKA (with IU)
- Coldplay & BTS for My Universe
- Gaeko & Kwon Jin Ah
- Hyolyn & Dasom for Summer or Summer
- Rain for Switch to Me (duet with Park Jin Young)
Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10
- (G)I-DLE
- aespa
- AKMU
- ASH ISLAND
- ASTRO
- ATEEZ
- Brave Girls
- BTS
- Chungha
- CL
- Davichi
- ENHYPEN
- EXO
- fromis_9
- Heize
- HyunA
- iKON
- ITZY
- IU
- Jannabi
- Jessi
- Kang Daniel
- Lee Mujin
- Lee Seung Gi
- BLACKPINK member Lisa
- LOONA
- MAMAMOO
- WINNER member Song Mino
- MONSTA X
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NU'EST
- Oh My Girl
- Rain
- Red Velvet
- BLACKPINK member RosÃ©
- SEVENTEEN
- SF9
- SHINee
- Jeon Somi
- STAYC
- Stray Kids
- Sunmi
- Super Junior
- Girls' Generation member Taeyeon
- THE BOYZ
- TXT
- TREASURE
- TWICE
- Weeekly