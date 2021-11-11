MAMA 2021: Live Stream Details and more of 22nd annual Mnet Asian Music Awards

Award season for the Korean entertainment industry is just around the corner. Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2021 is one of the most awaited ceremonies for K-pop fans across the world. It will be held on December 11 and Korean music lovers can watch the event live from their homes.

Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year are three top categories of this award show. From this year, fans voting will not be considered for determining the winners in these categories. But the winners of Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 awards and the Worldwide Icon of the year will be completely based on voting by the fans.

All the winners in Artist, Song, and Album categories will be determined considering 40 percent of judges' evaluations. For Artist awards, including Artist of the Year, 20 percent each of physical album sales and digital performances will also be considered. In this category, 10 percent each of global digital platforms and music videos will be included.

The winners in the Song category will be declared after considering 30 percent digital performs and 10 percent each of music video, global digital platforms, and physical album sales along with judges' evaluations. In the Album category, 40 percent of physical album sales, and 10 percent each of global digital platforms and music videos will be considered along with judges' evaluations.

Here is everything to know about the 22nd annual award ceremony, including the venue, lineup, nomination list, live stream details, and host.

Date, Time, and Venue

MAMA 2021 will be held on December 11at the Contents World of CJ ENM in Paju City, Gyeonggi province. Since 2010, the star-studded event was held outside of Korea and the organizers decided to hold the ceremony in Korea this year due to the ongoing pandemic situation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the music industry, as well as society as a whole, is in a slump. It would be great if 2021 MAMA blows new vitality into the music industry by being held in K-pop's country of origin Korea while also giving hope and courage through K-pop to the people who have become worn out, Kim Hyun Soo, director of music content at CJ ENM, stated.

Host, Lineup, and Performances

As mentioned above, the 22nd annual award ceremony will be held with several changes. One of them is this year's host. For the first time in the history of MAMA, a female host will be introduced. Lee Hyori is confirmed to be the host of this year.

With the concept of 'MAKE SOME NOISE,' 2021 MAMA intends to show the world the renewed and upgraded power of music to respect the value of difference and breakthrough prejudices. We cast Lee Hyori as the host because we felt that she embodied the values that we wanted to embrace for this year's MAMA, a representative from Mnet stated.

The lineup and performance details of this year are yet to be revealed by the organizers. The members of popular K-pop bands, such as BTS, EXO, TWICE, RED VELVET, ITZY, and TXT are expected to attend the star-studded award night this year.

Theme and Live Stream Details

The theme for this year's award ceremony is Make Some Noise. It will also be a platform for the artists and their fans to communicate with each other in different ways, according to the organizers. They revealed that MAMA 2021 aims at reuniting K-pop fans across the globe through this event.

The annual award ceremony can be streamed live online on the official website and VLive. The event will be broadcast live with subtitles and people from various parts of the globe, like the US, the UK, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, and other countries can watch it online.

Nomination List

The nominees of MAMA 2021 were announced in November 2021. Popular K-pop bands, including EXO, BTS, TWICE, RED VELVET, BLACKPINK, MAMAMOO, SHINEE, TXT, are nominated in various categories. Rookie bands, like aespa, STAYC, ENHYPEN, will also compete with each other this year.

Best New Male Artist

DRIPPIN

ENHYPEN

EPEX

MIRAE

P1Harmony

Best New Female Artist

aespa

Jo Yu Ri

Kwon Eun Bi

LIGHTSUM

STAYC

Best Male Artist

EXO member Baekhyun

EXO member D.O.

EXO member Kai

Kang Daniel

Lee Mujin

Best Female Artist

Heize

IU

BLACKPINK member Lisa

BLACKPINK member RosÃ©

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon

Best Male Group

BTS

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

Stray Kids

TXT

Best Female Group

(G)I-DLE

Brave Girls

ITZY

Oh My Girl

Red Velvet

TWICE

Best Dance Performance Male Group

BTS for Butter

NCT 127 for Sticker

NCT DREAM for Hot Sauce

SEVENTEEN for Ready to love

SHINee for Don't Call Me

Stray Kids for Thunderous

Best Dance Performance Female Group

aespa for Next Level

ITZY for In the morning

Oh My Girl for Dun Dun Dance

Red Velvet for Queendom

STAYC for ASAP

TWICE for Alcohol-Free

Best Dance Performance Solo

EXO member Baekhyun for Bambi

HyunA for I'm Not Cool

BLACKPINK member Lisa for LALISA

BLACKPINK singer RosÃ© for On The Ground

Jeon Somi for DUMB DUMB

Girls' Generation member Taeyeon for Weekend

Best Vocal Performance

AKMU for NAKKA with IU

Davichi for Just Hug Me

Heize for HAPPEN

IU for Celebrity

Lee Mujin for Traffic light

Best Band Performance

10cm for Sleepless in Seoul (feat. AKMU's Lee Suhyun)

CNBLUE for Then, Now and Forever

DAY6 for You Make Me

Jannabi for A thought on an autumn night

N.Flying for Moonshot

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

ASH ISLAND for MELODY

CHANGMO for GJD

Jessi for What Type of X

WINNER member Song Mino for Run away

YUMDDA for 9ucci (feat. DOGE)

Best OST

10cm for Borrow Your Night from Romance 101

Jo Jung Suk for I Like You from Hospital Playlist 2

Choi Yu Ree for Wish from Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha

Lee Mujin for Rain and You from Hospital Playlist 2

Highlight member Yang Yoseob and Apink singer Jung Eun Ji for Love Day from Romance 101

Best Collaboration

AKMU for NAKKA (with IU)

Coldplay & BTS for My Universe

Gaeko & Kwon Jin Ah

Hyolyn & Dasom for Summer or Summer

Rain for Switch to Me (duet with Park Jin Young)

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10