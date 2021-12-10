Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch 23rd MAMA from Anywhere

Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2021 will air live from the CJ ENM Contents World in Paju, South Korea, on Saturday at 6 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Peru, can watch the 23rd annual event online.

The annual award ceremony, hosted by Lee Hyori, will begin with the red carpet arrival at 4 pm KST, and the main event will start two hours later. The award show will be broadcast live worldwide via Mnet and streamed online through various official channels, such as YouTube and the websites.

Here are the MAMA 2021 Live Stream Details:

K-pop fans from around the globe can watch the glam event on YouTube from various channels. Mnet TV, Mnet K-pop, KCON Official, and M2 are the official video channels airing the award ceremony worldwide. People in the US can also watch the event live via KCON USA.

South Korean fans can watch the ceremony online via Mnet, TVING, tvN STORY, and tvN Show. The event will be telecast live on Mnet Smart, Mnet Japan, and au Smart Pass in Japan. People in Hong Kong can watch the award show live on JOOX, ViuTV, ViuTVsix, viu.tv, and NOW Drama.

The star-studded ceremony will be broadcast live via ViuTV, ViuTVsix, viu.tv, and NOW Drama in Macau. The event will be available via FET Friday Video and FET Mobile Circle app for Taiwanese K-pop fans. The Philippines can watch the 23rd annual award show live online on GigaPlay.

In Singapore, MAMA 2021 will be broadcast live via MeWATCH. Indonesian K-pop fans can watch the glam event via Indosiar, Vidio, and JOOX. Malaysian fans can stream the award ceremony on JOOX and TonTon. JOOX will also telecast the event live in Thailand.

How to Watch MAMA 2021 Live Online for free?

Broadcasting channel tvN Asia will broadcast the event live in Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines, Taiwan, Macaw, Myanmar, Maldives, Srilanka, and Hong Kong. The channel will also air the glam event live in Sub-Saharan Africa via DStv. Meanwhile, people in Vietnam can watch MAMA 2021 on FPT TV, FPT Play, and Foxy.

Who are the Presenters and Performers?

Gabee, Kwon Yool, Kim Seo Hyung, Kim Young Dae, Kim Hye Yoon, Nam Yoon Su, Noh Hong Chul, Monika, Rain, Song Joong Ki, Ahn Bo Hyun, Uhm Jung Hwa, Yeo Jin Goo, Lee Do Hyun, Lee Sun Bin, Jo Bo Ah, Jo Jung Suk, Sooyoung, Choi Siwon, Tiffany, HaHa, Han Ye Ri, and Heo Sung Tae are the presenters of this year.

The performers are N, INI, ITZY, JANNABI, JO1, NCT 127, NCT DREAM, NCT U, Stray Kids, TXT, Wanna One, and the Street Woman Fighter dance crews.

