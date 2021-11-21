Mnet Asian Music Awards 2021: Special Collaborations, Stage Performances, and More of MAMA

The organizers of Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2021 have shared some exciting details about the upcoming live event. During a global press conference last week, CJ ENM revealed that K-pop fans around the world can look forward to some special collaborations and stage performances during the annual award show.

The annual award ceremony is sure to Make Some Noise as the concept for this year hints. Along with the K-pop bands, the show will also present live onstage performances of internationally famous artists, including Ed Sheeran.

"Ed Sheeran wrote BTS's Permission to Dance. He has some ties with K-pop. He's the singer who sang Bad Habits, one of the most-loved pop songs this year in Korea. He is preparing a MAMA version performance," Park Chan Wook, chief producer of Mnet, revealed.

Performers and Special Collaborations

Other exciting performances to look out for this year include the reunion of Wanna One and a special act by the eight members of Street Woman Fighter. All the members of the top fourth-generation K-pop groups are also gearing up for a special collaboration stage.

"The members are full of anticipation. The production team is preparing with various ideas in mind. We'll create a stage that's like a gift for fans," Wook said.

The complete lineup of performers and attendees of MAMA 2021 will be revealed by the organizers in the upcoming days. Some of the K-pop bands who are expected to attend the annual award ceremony include BTS, TXT, EXO, ITZY, TWICE, Stray Kids, Red Velvet, Seventeen, ASTRO, MAMAMOO, Momoland, and Super Junior.

Evaluation Criteria

For the first in its history, the annual event will introduce some new changes to the evaluation criteria. According to the new rules, streaming data from Apple Music will be included to determine the winners in the Worldwide Icon of the Year and Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 categories. Until last year, data from YouTube, Twitter, and Gaon Chart were considered to declare the winner in these categories.

"K-pop is taking over the world. It's revolutionary and has creative melodies, and it's contributing to the development of pop music. I'm happy to provide an opportunity to fans around the world to celebrate the growth of K-pop and vote for their favorite artists. Vote for the Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10 by streaming on Apple Music. With the inclusion of streaming data, [MAMA's] status as a global music show will be strengthened further," Zane Lowe Global Creative Director if Apple Music shared.

MAMA 2021 will be held on December 11 at the Contents World of CJ ENM in Paju City of Gyeonggi province and it will be broadcast live from 6 pm KST.