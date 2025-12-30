Misspelled Minneapolis Daycare Accused of Multimillion-Dollar Fraud Hits Back at Critics as It Suddenly 'Trucks in' Children

A Minneapolis daycare facility linked to Minnesota's ongoing fraud investigation has slammed online criticism after its signage was found to contain a spelling error, even as staff reportedly "truck in" children.

The Quality "Learing" Center came under scrutiny last week when independent journalist Nick Shirley posted a video that appeared to show the center devoid of children, despite having received millions in public funding. Viewers also noted another detail in the footage, pointing out that the sign outside the childcare facility misspelled "learning," further fueling criticism. On Monday, the New York Post reported seeing staff bring in dozens of children, a sharp contrast to what neighbors had come to believe.

Mystery Backed by Glaring Errors

Locals said they assumed the daycare had shut down for good, explaining that they never saw parents dropping off or picking up children. "We've never seen kids go in there until today. That parking lot is empty all the time, and I was under the impression that place is permanently closed," one resident who lives nearby said.

Up to 20 toddlers and young children were spotted being led into the building on Monday morning, a scene that appeared to challenge claims that the daycare normally sits empty. The sight prompted Ibrahim Ali, the owner's son, to push back against reports describing the facility as a ghost town.

"Do you go to a coffee shop at 11 p.m. and say, 'Hey, they're not working?'" Ali said.

Ali said the footage showing an almost empty building was misleading, insisting the center hadn't opened yet when Shirley began filming. According to Ali, 16 children were being cared for inside the facility later that Monday.

He also addressed the misspelled "learing" sign, saying the error wasn't the center's fault and instead pointing to a hired graphic designer who, he claimed, made the spelling mistake.

"What I understand is [the owners] dealt with a graphic designer. He did it incorrectly. I guess they didn't think it was a big issue," the 26-year-old said.

"That's gonna be fixed."

The daycare says it operates from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Video of the building quickly sparked outrage among lawmakers and fueled claims that state officials had failed to stop what critics are calling the "largest fraud in U.S. history."

Department Refutes Claims

However, Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families Commissioner Tikki Brown rejected those accusations. She said every facility highlighted in Shirley's video had been inspected within the past six months, and in each instance, inspectors found children on site when they arrived.

"There have been ongoing investigations with several of those centers. None of those investigations uncovered findings of fraud," Brown said.

Brown also pointed out that the daycare centers shown in the video all hold valid state licenses and will continue to receive funding.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, FBI Director Kash Patel said federal authorities have been aware of fraud allegations in Minnesota for some time and warned that those responsible would face action.

"The FBI believes this is just the tip of a very large iceberg," Patel wrote.

"We will continue to follow the money and protect children, and this investigation very much remains ongoing."

"Furthermore, many are also being referred to immigration officials for possible further denaturalization and deportation proceedings where eligible."

Shirley claims the daycare pocketed $1.9 million from Minnesota's Child Care Assistance Program in 2025 alone, pushing its total funding to about $4 million.

As part of his investigation, he said he visited several daycare centers while posing as a parent hoping to enroll his child. According to Shirley, none of those visits showed signs of children being present.

Based on what he observed, Shirley described the situation as "potentially the largest fraud scandal in U.S. history."

Federal immigration agents moved into Minnesota this week as scrutiny over the expanding scandal intensified, paying a visit to the nearby ABC Learning Center to examine its financial records.

The center's director said that ICE requested two months' worth of attendance logs and made it clear the documents would be closely reviewed for any inconsistencies.

The situation has also put political pressure on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who previously ran as the Democratic vice-presidential nominee alongside Kamala Harris, as he faces mounting criticism over how the crisis in his state has been handled.