Who Was Ella Cook? First Victim of Brown University Shooting Was Sophomore and VP of School's College Republican Club

The first victim of the deadly shooting at Brown University has been identified as Ella Cook, a sophomore and vice president of the school's College Republican club, according to her parish in Alabama and a former classmate. News of Cook's death was announced during a service at the Cathedral Church of the Advent in her hometown, Birmingham.

A priest told the mass that Cook was an active parishioner who fostered a deep engagement with the community through her frequent service at the church. He remembered her as a "tremendous bright light," who brought peace and faith to everyone around her, according to a livestream shared on the parish's Facebook page.

Right Place, Wrong Time

Cook is survived by her parents and two siblings, he said. She served as vice president of Brown University's College Republican club, according to former student Alex Shieh, who left the school last semester.

Shieh said Cook was among the very few people who continued to stand by him after he faced backlash for sending a DOGE-inspired email to thousands of university administrators.

"Everyone at Brown who knew Ella, regardless of their politics, found her to be friendly and kind. My thoughts are with Ella's family. Ella was a promising young leader taken too soon," Shieh wrote on X.

She was one of two students killed when gunfire broke out during a finals review session at Brown University on Saturday afternoon. The second victim has not yet been publicly named.

Nine others were wounded in the shooting. One of them, Kendall Turner, a student from North Carolina, remains in critical condition, according to her high school, which spoke to WRAL. Officials said the other eight victims are now in stable condition, and one has already been released from the hospital.

Shooter Still at Large

This came as a 24-year-old man initially arrested in connection with the Brown University mass shooting was released, and the actual gunman remains at large, authorities said late Sunday night. The announcement came during an unexpected press conference.

Benjamin Erickson was detained shortly before dawn on Sunday at a Hampton Inn near the university, but investigators later acknowledged that he was not the suspect they were looking for.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha said it was "difficult" to quickly gather solid evidence and follow leads in the chaotic hours after Saturday's shooting, which left two students dead and nine others injured.

"This is what these investigations look like. Sometimes you head in one direction, sometimes you regroup and go in another," Neronha said.

One of the early leads in the investigation brought authorities to Erickson, who was described only as a "person of interest." Neronha said there was "some degree of evidence" tying him to the case at the time, but added that the investigation "now points in a different direction."

"I think it's fair to say that there's no basis to consider him a person of interest, and that's why he's being released. We still have a lot of steps to take in this case," he added.

The shooter, who has not yet been identified, stormed into a final exam review session for an economics class and began firing. Armed with a handgun, he unleashed more than 40 rounds before escaping from the scene.