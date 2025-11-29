Dramatic Video Captures Moment Afghan Terror Suspect Rahmanullah Lakanwal Is Taken Down by Hero National Guardsman During DC Attack [WATCH]

Disturbing new footage captures the moment a hero National Guard member opened fire on the suspected Afghan terrorist just seconds after the alleged attacker ambushed two fellow troops in broad daylight.

The suspect, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, can be seen brazenly brandishing his weapon and firing at the National Guard members in Washington, DC, on the night before Thanksgiving, according to a series of live photos obtained by the Wall Street Journal. The unidentified soldier fired five shots right after Lakanwal, 29, allegedly ambushed Andrew Wolfe, 24, and Sarah Backstrom, 20 — who later died from her injuries. Footage captured by a bystander from inside a car showed Lakanwal holding a snub-nose revolver.

Act of Heroism

Just seconds later, Lakanwal was seen lying on the ground. Lakanwal is currently in custody and being treated in the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries from the shootout. DC U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said on Thursday that the lone gunman was carrying a .357 Smith & Wesson revolver when he allegedly opened fire on the two soldiers "without provocation, in an ambush-style attack."

She said: "One guardsman is struck, goes down, and then the shooter leans over and strikes the guardsman again. Another guardsman is struck several times.

"Fellow guardsmen who were there responded immediately, engaging the suspect, neutralizing the threat and subduing him at the scene."

Donald Trump announced on Thursday evening that Backstrom had died after succumbing to her injuries. "She's no longer with us. She's looking down on us right now. Her parents are with her. It's just happened. She was savagely attacked, she's dead."

Trump added that Beckstrom was "an incredible person — exceptional in every way." He described the attack as "just horrible."

Authorities say Lakanwal drove all the way from his home in Bellingham, Washington, to Washington, DC, before opening fire on the troops.

Questionable Entry into US

Lakanwal was brought to the United States in 2021 under former President Joe Biden's Operation Allies Welcome, an initiative launched after the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The initiative helped evacuate and resettle tens of thousands of Afghan nationals following America's exit from the country.

Before coming to the U.S., the suspect had worked alongside American officials — including the CIA — as part of a partner unit in Kandahar, according to John Ratcliffe, the agency's director.

He did not clarify the specific nature of Lakanwal's duties but noted that the deal ended soon after the turbulent evacuation of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.

At the time of the attack, the two victims were deployed in Washington, DC, as part of Trump's ongoing push to restore order in the city.

In the aftermath of the shooting, the Trump administration quickly deployed another 500 National Guard members to the city.

On Thursday, Trump said he would "permanently pause migration" from several developing countries and ordered a green-card review of 19 nations in response to the attack.

He also vowed to cut off all federal benefits for noncitizens, revoke the citizenship of migrants who pose a threat to the U.S., and deport any foreign nationals considered security risks or "incompatible with Western civilization."

"I will permanently pause migration from all Third World Countries to allow the US system to fully recover," he wrote on Truth Social.

Pirro said Lakanwal is still being closely guarded in the hospital after the shooting. Lakanwal is currently charged with assault with intent to kill while armed, as well as possessing a firearm during a violent crime.