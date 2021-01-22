It has been confirmed that Mira Furlan, who starred in Lost and Babylon 5, has died at the age of 65. The news of Furlan's death was confirmed through a post shared from her official Twitter account. However, social media users are confused over the Croatian actor's death and believe that the news is a hoax.

The confusion started as one of the star's loyal fans tweeted: "The January 2021 report has now been confirmed as a complete hoax and just the latest in a string of fake celebrity death reports. Thankfully, the singer best known for her roles in Lost or Babylon 5 is alive and well."

While most of the media coverages have confirmed the death of Mira Furlan, the reason for her death is yet to be revealed. No official statement has been issued by the actor's family or representatives as of now. The news of death speculation started to circulate after a post shared on Furlan's Twitter account said: "I am not afraid," which is quoted by Furlan herself. "Let me close my eyes and sense the beauty around me. And take that breath under the dark sky full of stars. Breathe in. Breathe out. That's all," the post further read.

One of the actor's fans questioned whether the star is alive while another said, "Yeah, I don't see why her Twitter account would be tweeting a hoax." Others referred to JMS announcing about her passing and a memorial statement on Instagram.

Meanwhile, many shared their condolences and prayed for the star's departed soul on social media. "Babylon 5" creator J. Michael Straczynski also took to his official Twitter handle to post a tribute to the actress following the announcement of her demise Thursday night.

On the work front, Furlan was best known for portraying Delenn, the Minbari ambassador to the space station Babylon 5. The actress, who was born in Zagreb in 1955, joined the cast of Lost in 2004. She played the role of Danielle Rousseau, a French scientist for three seasons before permanently departing. Her other notable work includes voicing the comic book character Silver Sable for a Spider-Man animated series in 1990.

Mira Furlan Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mira Furlan has a net worth of $1.5 million.