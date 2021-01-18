British bombshell Demi Rose is setting the internet on fire with her latest steamy update. The diva, who has garnered much attention for her insane curves on Instagram shared a sexy photo of herself on her official Instagram handle. The eye-popping picture in which she's seen donning a barely there skimpy bikini swimsuit has managed to rack up above a million likes and views within no time since it was uploaded from the Diva's social media account. Leaving her fans drooling with her new Instagram photo, Demi sizzled in the hot outfit displaying her massive assets and insane curves.

The 25-year-old modelling sensation has risen to fame for her beauty and hot photoshoots. She often travels around the world for work and is seen enjoying exotic holidays at islands. Her Thailand pictures on Instagram left fans' eyes popping as she rocked a naked look. Barely wearing anything, Demi posed naked near an infinity pool in the Thailand resort, according to her official post on the social media platform. Well, this isn't the first time Demi Rose Mawby attracting people on her page. She's known for her flawless skin and sweet smile

On the work front, Demi is known to have worked with many big product brands and magazines. During the lockdown, Demi entertained her fans with a series of sexy photos and videos on her Instagram handle. While she's quite shy sharing deets of her personal life on social media, Demi is known to have had dated Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga. Her relationship with the famous rapper hardly lasted long. They parted ways within months after being spotted by paparazzi.

Meanwhile, in the new stunning picture, Demi is seen posing on top of a boat. Sharing the beautiful photo, Demi captioned it, "Island life" and ended the message with a love emoji. Demi's motivating posts on her Instagram led one of her fans to quote, "Body AND spirit goals ✨thank you for sharing so much light and happiness the past weeks."

In another hot upload, Demi is seen flaunting her figure in a bathtub filled with roses. The picture grabbed millions of eyeballs and even went viral on social media.

Demi Rose Net Worth

British model Demi Rose born as Demi Rose Mawby's net worth has a net worth of $4 million. She was born in Birmingham, UK in March 1995. She is a graduate degree holder of Beauty Therapy.

Check out Demi Rose's Pool Video at The Maldives: