Actress Jane Krakowski, who is best known for her iconic character Jenna Maroney in the NBC satirical comedy series 30 Rock, is making headlines for a reason that one wouldn't expect at this point of time. Well, the actor-cum-singer has refuted rumors about her dating Donald Trump-loving MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell. The duo is said to have been involved in a secret romance after Lindell wooed Jane Krakowski with flowers and champagne in a relationship that baffled her friends and fans.

However, the actress' representatives released a statement refuting all rumors. "Jane has never met Mr Lindell. She is not and has never been in any relationship with him, romantic or otherwise." Jane is, however, in full-fledged fantasy relationships with Angelina Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt, the statement further said. Well, this isn't a surprise as half of the female population in the world once in their lifetime must have imagined or fantasized with Hollywood's most handsome hunk, Brad Pitt.

Also, reports said that Krakowski had earlier got engaged to the former US president's close friend and supporter, founder of MyPillow, Mike Lindell.

Jane Krakowski Net Worth

Jane Krakowski's net worth is $14 million.

Jane Krakowski Current Relationship Status

The latest statement by her reps clarifies that the 1968 born actress isn't dating anyone at present. Jane Krakowski is known to have been in at least 4 relationships previously. She got engaged to Robert Godley (2009 – 2013).

Lesser Known Facts About Jane Krakowski

Jane Krakowski's Date of Birth is October 11, 1968.

Krakowski was born in Parsippany-Troy Hills, New Jersey

The actress did schooling from the Mason Gross School of the Arts of Rutgers University.

Jane Krakowski is single.

She has a son Bennett Robert Godley with her ex-partner Robert Godley.

Zodiac sign of Jane Krakowski is Libra and zodiac animal is Monkey.

Jane Krakowski Award Nomination

The actress was nominated for Golden Globes for her performance in "Ally McBeal" and she also received four Primetime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in the comedy series 30 Rock. She won the Best Featured Actress in a Musical at the 57th Tony Awards.

On the work front, she has featured in other notable television series 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt' (2015–2020). She played the character of Jacqueline White in the series that was streaming on Netflix. Her $14 million net worth makes her one of the richest American actresses living today.