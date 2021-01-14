Ana Cheri, the American modelling sensation who has made a mark with her hot Instagram updates since her debut on the social media platform, is once again making heads turn. The diva dropped a series of photos, which has left very little to the imagination of her social media fans. In one of the pictures posted on Ana Cheri's Instagram Instagram account, the model is seen wearing a white thong while she covered her assets with her hands giving a glance at her toned half-nude figure. The photo grabbed much attention from fans worldwide.

The sizzling Instagram photo managed to rack up more than a million views and likes within minutes from the time it was uploaded on Ana's official account. Moreover, this isn't the first time the sexy American model making fans go gaga with her social media update. She has often raised temperatures with her naked pictures and hot photoshoots and videos, where she likes to flaunt her insane curves with a backdrop of the beach and sea. Her vacay pictures with her husband Ben Moreland had earlier gone viral on the internet.

Ana Cheri's other recent Instagram post shows her hugging and kissing hubby Ben. The cosy picture is a throwback from last year as the caption on her picture claims. Ana wrote, "Memory Drop from around this time last year. @benmoreland Can't wait for more of these days."

Ana, an internet celebrity turned entrepreneur often creates a buzz with her sultry images on social media. She is popular for her sultry videos on Onlyfans, the adult content platform, which is preferred by many Hollywood celebrities for generating income. Apart from promoting her clothing brand, Ana Cheri likes to spread awareness on global issues and sharing positive messages among her fans through her Instagram feed.

Meanwhile, the model, a fitness fanatic, rang in the new week with another eye-popping hot video in which she flaunted her massive assets. The boomerang video left her 12 million fans wanting more.

The American modelling sensation has a net worth of $5 million, according to the site Celebrity Net Worth.

American hottie Ana Cheri is married to Ben Moreland.

