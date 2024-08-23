Nancy Pelosi Sparks Wild Speculation after Mystery Item Falls Out Her Pants Before DNC Speech: Was It Toilet Paper or Notecard?

Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi gained widespread attention online after a mystery white object fell from her pants as she walked on stage at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night. Critics immediately started making wild guesses with many claiming that a piece of discarded toilet paper fell to the floor as Pelosi approached the podium.

Pelosi, 84, dropped a square white paper item as she hastily walked to the podium to speak to thousands of Democrats, fueling the unsettling rumor. She even glanced back to see what she had left behind as she prepared to deliver her remarks ahead of the keynote speech by vice presidential nominee Tim Walz.

Mystery White Paper

The item stayed on the stage behind the California Democrat as she delivered her speech. A few minutes later, Vice President Kamala Harris' godson, Alexander Hudlin, accidentally overturned the item with his shoe, revealing a more intricate geometric shape, further deepening the mystery.

The internet buzzed with theories about the nature of the mysterious object.

However, a source told The New York Post that the speculation is incorrect, clarifying that it was actually notes, not toilet paper.

A source close to Pelosi's appearance insisted that the item was "folded-up note cards" containing her speech. This clarification came after a tweeted video of the incident on X amassed nearly 2 million views.

Malaysian political commentator Ian Miles Cheong, who shared the viral video, labeled the item as "toilet paper," a claim that many social media users seized upon to ridicule the senior Democrat.

X users quickly joined in, mocking Pelosi in the comments.

"Stage hands are quarreling: 'Who's going to pick it up? Not me! You! No, you! Not gonna happen!'" wrote one user.

Another joke suggested that the paper was "the chloroform rag she used on Joe Biden," referring to the reported attempts by Pelosi to persuade the president to withdraw his re-election bid.

Social Media in Splits

Other pro-Trump users quickly seized on the incident, saying that it was an embarrassing moment for the 84-year-old. One X user wrote: "Pelosi was drunk AF and didn't realize she had toilet paper in her pants."

"What does Nancy Pelosi and toilet paper have in common? They both are used by Trump to wipe his a**!!!" another user joked.

A wave of right-wing and pro-MAGA social media users also joined in ridiculing the former Speaker for the now-viral incident.

However, the website Not The Bee carried out a small, somewhat tongue-in-cheek investigation that suggested the object was likely a piece of paper or a note card that Pelosi accidentally dropped on stage, rather than an embarrassing incident involving toilet paper.

The former House Speaker gave a relatively brief speech lasting under 5 minutes.

The item stayed on stage during California Democratic congressional candidate Lateefah Simon's speech but was cleared away by the time Oprah Winfrey, the renowned TV talk show host, took the stage shortly afterward.

In her short speech, Pelosi lauded Biden, calling his presidency "one of the most successful of modern times," without addressing her own significant role in pressuring him to step down from the presidential race last month due to concerns about his mental sharpness.