The Midnight Romance In Hagwon Episode 5 Spoilers: Love is in Air for Lee Joon Ho, Seo Hye Jin

The Midnight Romance In Hagwon episode 5 will feature the beginning of a romantic journey between Lee Joon Ho and Seo Hye Jin. According to the production team, the onscreen couple will get closer to each other by spending more time with one another. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

The romance drama premiered on tvN on Saturday (May 11) at 9:20 pm KST. Park Kyung Hwa wrote the script for this mini-series, and Ahn Pan Seok directed it. Jung Ryeo Won and Wi Ha Joon star as star tutor Seo Hye Jin and lecturer Lee Joon Ho in the K-drama. It features the sweet and secret real-life romance between the onscreen couple. The supporting casts include So Joo Yeon, Kim Jong Tae, Kim Jung Young, Gil Hae Yeon, and Jang In Sub.

Preview and Spoilers

The Midnight Romance In Hagwon producers released a new set of images ahead of the telecast. These stills feature the past stories of Seo Hye Jin and Lee Joon Ho. Hye Jin helps Joon Ho in his studies. Another set of photos shows Hye Jin studying hard while Joon Ho sleeps by her side. According to the producers, the onscreen couple will confirm their feelings for each other this week.

"After the project, the two will experience unexpected changes both inside and outside of Daechi Chase. The two, who have become closer than ever while spending more time together, make their decisions to protect one another. Please keep an eye on the stories of the two, who will confirm their feelings for each other that only get clearer in the process," the producers shared.

The Midnight Romance In Hagwon will air its next episode on tvN on Saturday (May 25) at 9:20 pm KST. People in Korea can watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms, like TVING. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki and Viu.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Midnight Romance In Hagwon Episode 5: