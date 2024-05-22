Lovely Runner Episode 14 Recap, Review, Reactions

Lovely Runner episode 14 aired on tvN on Tuesday (May 21) at 8:50 pm KST. It featured the reunion of Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol. Fate brought them back together. But will they get their happy ending became the biggest question of the hour? People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Ryu Sun Jae is a top star, desperate to work with Producer Im Sol in Lovely Runner episode 14. The chapter picked up right from where it left off in episode 13. The male lead saw the female lead trying to steal something from a table. He thought she was a thief. Sun Jae quietly observed her for some time and threatened her when he met her for the first time.

Im Sol dealt with an emotional rollercoaster when she saw Sun Jae. She could not hold back her years. But the female lead wanted to protect him. Im Sol left the place without realizing she had taken the wrong envelope. The male lead made full of himself during the live telecast of an award show. He read out the first line in the paper as the name of the winning movie without knowing that he was holding the wrong paper.

Beginning of a New Journey

The onscreen couple met again at a restaurant to discuss an upcoming project. Im Sol had been avoiding Sun Jae for years. Little did she know that a small mistake by her best friend and sister-in-law could turn things around. The production company wanted to approach the male lead for their upcoming movie. Lee Hyun Joong was supposed to send the script of a new film to the actor. Unfortunately, she selected the pitch of another upcoming project.

The story narrates the complicated romantic journey between the onscreen couple. Sun Jae got attached to the script and decided to work on the project. When the male lead discovered that Im Sol was the producer, he lost interest in the work. Before he could turn it down, the female lead said she had another actor in her mind for this project. The male lead felt hurt. He decided not to give up this project.

Sun Jae tried convincing Im Sol because the script was haunting him. He started developing strange feelings. The male lead felt pain while interacting with the female lead. He could see things in his dreams. Though the female lead tried hard to stay away from the male lead, they ended up together. Will they get their happy ending?

Reviews and Reactions

It has been 14 episodes. Still, we don't know the motive why the taxi driver is out for the blood of Sol or Sun Jae. We cooked/burnt our brain cells, but nothing was revealed yet, just poison and kill him.

From Falling Harder, college romance, and now enemies to lovers, they provide all tropes in one show. I love this trope so much.

Episode 14 just made my wish to see Hye Yoon and Woo Seok in a proper annoyance-to-lovers drama stronger. Their bickering was so fun to watch.

#LovelyRunner is going to be on my Top 5 dramas forever. I keep my list short, and it consists of dramas that have made such an impact on me as a viewer and as a writer. I love layered characters. I love good storytelling.