Lovely Runner Episode 13: Recap, Review, Reactions 

Lovely Runner episode 13 aired on tvN on Monday (May 20) at 8:50 pm KST. It followed Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae as they faced several challenges due to the serial killer. A few painful incidents affected the romantic journey of Im Sol and Sun Jae in this chapter. People in Korea watch the mini-series on TV or stream it on various online streaming platforms.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Im Sol tried to change the future again to protect Ryu Sun Jae in Lovely Runner episode 13. The female lead contacted Detective Kim with determination to change things and sought his help to capture the serial killer. She knew the future had changed. She aimed to protect the male lead from the serial killer. She pretended to return to get her boyfriend out of danger. However, her plan did not work out.

The Unexpected Twist

Im Sol walked out of the railway station and patiently waited for the serial killer to kidnap her. Detective Kim followed her and made sure she was safe. When the female lead sets a trap for the culprit, her boyfriend realizes the truth. A brief conversation with his neighbor made things clear. The cassette shop owner revealed the whereabouts of the female lead to his lover.

Im Sol's mother informed Sun Jae that her daughter was in Busan. The male lead rushed to Busan to help his lover. He took help from the local police to protect her from the killer. The female lead failed in executing her plan because of her boyfriend. Police officers protected Im Sol, which put Sun Jae in Danger.

During his search for Im Sol, Sun Jae bumped into the serial killer and chased him. The culprit attacked the male lead, who lost his life after a long fight. The female lead could not bear the loss of her boyfriend. So, she went back in time again and changed everything from the start. She did not meet her lover on a rainy day or become his friend. They grew up as strangers. But the female lead missed her lover time and again.

Im Sol and Sun Jae met again after several years during an award show. Although the female lead was happy to meet her lover again after several years, he did not recognize her. Will they get their happy ending? Watch Lovely Runner on tvN on Monday and Tuesday at 8:50 pm KST.

Reviews and Reactions

Do you know what hurts me most? In every timeline, whenever Sun Jae expressed his happiness for Sol to exist in his world, the universe cruelly snatched him from the world altogether. It is like they are mocking him for daring to love her.

Probably the most heartbreaking love story in centuries because wdym changed his love at first sight story to something that shattered me into pieces.

What do you mean the most romantic first encounter didn't happen? What do you mean Sun Jae didn't see the light of his life? What do you mean this time it was Sol who had to wait for 15 years THIS IS ANGST FEST #LovelyRunnerEp13.

One thing I ADORE about Lovely Runner is how it shows Sol and Sun Jae's perspectives of the same situation, albeit in different timelines. The beauty of this show truly lies in its parallels.