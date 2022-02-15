Brian Laundrie's Body Was Eaten by Wild Animals After He Died by Suicide; 'Half-written' Note Also Found

Months after Brian Laundrie's skeletal remains were found in the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park, the autopsy report has made some gruesome revelations. It revealed that Laundrie's body was scavenged and eaten by wild animals after he shot himself in the head.

After weeks of exhaustive search to find the missing fugitive, the authorities discovered partial human remains in the swamp of the park in October. Dental records confirmed the remains to be that of the 23-year-old.

Laundrie's Skeletal Remains Were Found Scattered

The skeletal remains of Gabby Patito's killed boyfriend were found by the authorities on October 20.

In its report, the Sarasota Medical Examiner's office stated that Laundrie's 'personal belongings, including a notebook in which he confessed to murdering Petito, 'were surrounded by apparent skeletal human remains that were scattered on top of the dirt ground in plain sight.'

The 47-page report goes on to provide grisly detail of what happened to Laundrie's body post his suicide. It says that Petito's boyfriend was subjected to "moderately extensive carnivore activity evidenced by multiple gouging and gnawing marks" on his dead body. "These areas are consistent with carnivores and/or omnivores including canines such as feral dogs and coyotes along with rodents and raccoons," the autopsy said.

The Daily Mail reported that the autopsy report revealed that Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The authorities have also found 'the vast majority of [Laundrie's] skeleton,' aside from a few bones from his teeth and his face. Further the toxicology report found no sign of drug use before his death.

Half Written Note, Photos Found in Laundrie's Drybag

The report also revealed that the investigators also found "a handwritten half note," a wooden box containing the journal as well as several photos in a 'dry bag' near the skeletal remains. They also discovered a pair of green shorts, slip-on shoes, a hat with a "MOAB Coffee Roasters" logo, a ring, a backpack and a handgun. The contents of the handwritten note were not revealed in the report.

The report further stated that Laundrie shot himself on the left side of his head, with a single bullet "entering the left temporal cranium and exiting the right middle inferior parietal cranium just above the temporal bone.

The Sun reported that in a statement issued on January 21, the FBI had claimed that "a review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death."

The federal agency also stated that following Petito's death there were a lot of messages exchanged between her and Laundrie's phone. "The timing and content of these messages are indicative of Mr. Laundrie attempting to deceive law enforcement by giving the impression that Ms. Petito was still alive," the statement read.