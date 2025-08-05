Michelle Wilson: British Mom of Three Sexually Assaulted by Parasailing Operator While on Vacation in Tunisia

A British mother of three was sexually assaulted while parasailing in mid-air during a trip to Africa, according to a report. Michelle Wilson, 52, claimed she was harnessed alongside a parasailing operator when he pressed his body against hers and inappropriately touched her as they glided through the air above the beach in Sousse, Tunisia.

"I could feel the back of my bikini bottoms being pulled, and he was pulling the strap," Wilson told The Sun. "He must have been tightening the harness to get me closer. His legs straddled around me, he had one hand up on the parachute, the other wasn't. Then I felt him touch my leg."

Sexually Abused in Mid-Air

"He was groping me and moving back and forth into me and talking to me in Arabic," Wilson said. "I felt him pressing against me. I kept arching my back. I felt violated and dirty and was scared. He was only a young lad, maybe around 20."

Wilson initially planned to go parasailing with a friend, but staff told them that the windy conditions meant they would have to ride separately, each accompanied by an operator.

According to Wilson, her friend "had a wonderful experience without any issues."

However, Wilson said she broke down in tears immediately after landing and went straight to the local police to report what had happened. She added that the experience completely ruined her holiday.

"As women you expect a bit of banter from men in these countries, but this wasn't banter, it was a sexual assault," she said.

Incident Under Investigation

Wilson said that she is not going to stop and will wait till the end to see if the suspect gets punished. Wilson said she believes the man has now been taken into custody. She added that British officials and her insurance provider are helping with the case.

Wilson paid $8,000 for the vacation to Tunisia, which she took with her 17-year-old daughter, a friend, and her 16-year-old twin boys.

EasyJet, the airline through which Wilson arranged her trip, is also investigating the alleged sexual assault of the British mom.