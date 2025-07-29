Delta Pilot Arrested from Aircraft's Cockpit at San Francisco Airport Following Child Sex Crimes Investigation

A Delta co-pilot was arrested by federal agents over the weekend from the cockpit of a plane at the San Francisco International Airport.

The Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department said in a prepared statement that it had been investigating 34-year-old Rustom Bhagwagar of Florida since April on reports of "sex crimes against a child."

Investigators learned that Bhagwagar was employed as an airline pilot and was scheduled to fly into SFO from Minneapolis on Saturday evening. Sheriff's detectives and Homeland Security Investigations agents boarded the plane about 9:35 p.m. on Saturday and took Bhagwagar into custody.

Video footage of Bhagwagar's arrest was widely circulated on social media, showing authorities rushing into the aircraft's cockpit on Saturday and taking the pilot into custody shortly after the plane landed at SFO.

Delta Releases Statement, Confirms Bhagwagar Suspension Pending Investigation

In a statement to KTVU, Delta said the pilot has been suspended from the airline pending the investigation. "Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement," a spokesperson said. "We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest and the individual in question has been suspended pending an investigation."

Bhagwagar Accused of Sexually Assaulting a Child Under 10 Years of Age

As reported by KTVU, Bhagwagar is in custody on "five counts of oral copulation with a child under 10 years of age," the sheriff's department reported. He is being held on $5 million bail. According to court documents, Bhagwagar has a last known address in Contra Costa County as Mavis Place in San Ramon.

The statement of probable cause said a female reported while Bhagwagar was dating her mother he sexually abused her from the ages of six until eleven years old. The girl alleges her mother knew about the abuse because she was present for some of the sexual acts.

An investigation into the allegations against Bhagwagar is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Investigation Division at 925-313-2600.