Who Is Jennifer Powell? Ex-Girlfriend of Delta Pilot Arrested on Plane Also Charged for Joining in Sexual Abuse of His Daughter

The former girlfriend of a Delta Airlines pilot who was removed from a plane and charged with child sex offenses has now also been arrested. She is accused of participating in the pilot's alleged sexual abuse of her own daughter, which reportedly began when the child was only six years old, according to court documents.

Rustom Bhagwagar, 34, was arrested by Contra Costa County detectives on Saturday after Delta flight 2809 landed at San Francisco International Airport from Minneapolis. Now, not only has the disgraced pilot been charged in connection with the alleged sex crimes, the child's mother, Jennifer Powell, has also been arrested and charged with the alleged abuse.

Both behind Bars for Heinous Crimes

The mother was not only aware of the abuse her daughter was enduring—she also watched and participated in the alleged sex crimes, according to court documents. Bhagwagar was arrested in a dramatic scene on Saturday when federal agents boarded his plane upon arrival in San Francisco and pulled him from the cockpit in handcuffs.

Prosecutors say the suspected abuse began when the girl was only six years old and continued until she was 11, around the time Powell and Bhagwagar ended their relationship.

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation into the co-pilot began in April after they received a report involving child sex crimes.

The girl was not living with her mother during that period, authorities said. It remains unclear whether Bhagwagar is the child's biological father.

Officials revealed that the pilot has been charged with 24 felony counts involving sexual acts with a child aged 10 or younger, including oral copulation, lewd conduct, and aggravated sexual assault.

Powell is also facing multiple charges related to child sexual abuse. According to the report, if found guilty, both she and her former partner could each face up to 15 years behind bars.

Finally Caught and Awaiting Punishment

Bhagwagar, of Homestead, Florida, appeared in his mugshot dressed in his pilot uniform, wearing a blank, emotionless expression. In a widely shared video footage, plainclothes Homeland Security agents were seen boarding the aircraft and arresting Bhagwagar.

The agents were assisting the Contra Costa County Sheriff's Department after receiving a tip regarding alleged child sex abuse, a spokesperson from the Department of Homeland Security said.

A Ramey arrest warrant—authorized by a judge prior to formal charges—was then served to Bhagwagar.

Federal Aviation records reviewed by the Daily Mail show that Bhagwagar was certified to operate a Boeing 757-300, the same model used for Delta flight 2809 on Saturday evening.

Delta has confirmed that Bhagwagar has been suspended from the airline while the investigation is ongoing. "Delta has zero tolerance for unlawful conduct and will fully cooperate with law enforcement," a spokesperson told KTVU. "We are appalled by reports of the charges related to the arrest and the individual in question has been suspended pending an investigation."